Swim
Tri-County Championship
All five area schools participated Saturday in the Tri-County Championships, which pulled from schools in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Leading the pack was Venice with a first-place finish in the girls and second in the boys. Port Charlotte’s teams both finished in fifth place out of 17 schools. Other team finishes included Lemon Bay (6th in boys, 12th in girls), North Port (9th in boys, 16th in girls) and Charlotte (13th in boys, 6th in girls).
Venice had the strongest day of any local team. On the boys side, Rene Strezenicky won the 100 free with teammate Ian Brann finishing behind him in second. Brann later won the 100 backstroke, an event that saw six locals in the top seven. Among those six was North Port’s Michael Sickels in third and Lemon Bay’s Becket Koss in 7th.
The Venice boys also got wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Port Charlotte’s boys finished fifth in the 400 and sixth in the 200.
Port Charlotte’s Oscar Marquardt also had a big day separate from the relays, finishing first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 breaststroke.
On the girls side, Venice won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays as well as the 200 IM relay. Venice also got and individual win from Sarah Koenig in the 100 breaststroke with teammate Lara Oktay in second. Ella Marlow and Sarah Sensenbrenner earned second-place finishes in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke respectively.
Other strong finishes included Port Charlotte’s Daisy Marquardt (2nd in 100 freestyle), Charlotte’s Karys Nelson (4th in 100 freestyle), Charlotte girls 200 freestyle relay (4th), Port Charlotte girls 200 IM and freestyle relays (5th in both) and Lemon Bay’s Meghan Brown (6th in backstroke).
Cross countryFSU Invite
North Port and DeSoto County competed at the FSU Invite held in Tallahassee, with the Bulldogs taking the top spot in their division. The North Port boys finished 12th out of 36 teams in their division and the girls finished 19th out of 22. DeSoto County finished 9th in the girls.
The Bulldogs were led by Noel Maldonado in 34th, Leo Robles in 39th, Gabriel Porter in 40th, Eduardo Maldonado in 41st and Fernando Delgado in 42nd.
For the girls, Anette Manriquez was the top local finisher in 7th, Miriam Hernandez finished 57th, Jas’Juana 94th, Pricilla De La Cruz 101st and Jenny Mejia in 108th.
Leading the Bobcat boys were Zachary Rathburn in 41st, Teage Elsey in 46th, Matthew Kodberg in 73rd, Alvaro Amaya in 138th and Nicard Labossiere in 157th.
For the girls, Hailey Doyle finished 72nd, Camilla Sorrentino in 83rd, Asia Blaszak in 140th, Sarah Mendez in 147th and Lenchy Dhati in 184th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.