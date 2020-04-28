Monday marked what was supposed to be the start of spring football, but due to the spread of COVID-19, that didn’t happen as all spring sports were cancelled by the FHSAA last week.
Instead, coaches and athletes have gone digital, utilizing Zoom and other online apps to stay in touch and implement schemes. It’s not quite as productive as on-field training, but it’s all they can do right now.
“I’m always trying to find different ideas,” North Port coach Billy Huthman said. “We can’t complain about the things we can’t control and we can’t control this. We have to follow the rules and do the right things. I try to message them, find quotes from Lou Holtz or Lombardi and touch base and make a point to stay together.”
Huthman, who was an assistant at North Port last year and a former head coach, is in a unique situation having just taken over the program in late December. Though he was on staff last year and began building relationships with his team, forming a new bond as head coach is important.
For that he is using weekly video conferences on Zoom to keep up that face-to-face interaction, relying on senior leadership to help aid the process.
“They don’t know me as their head coach,” Huthman said. “We put a leadership council together, which helps put things in perspective with player to player. It’s not just the coaches, I want them to have a voice too.”
Spring football is just as important for coaches as it is for the development of the players.
Coaches use this time to evaluate everything from potential starters to things they may need to tweak before summer. Without it, it’s hard to gauge where each team stands.
Though spring ball has a lot of conditioning, laying down the program blueprint is important heading into summer, especially for teams such as Venice, which has state title aspirations.
“Filling the positions lost from graduation and spending time with the young players, that’s a huge loss,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We’re gonna have to structure our summer program a little differently. We typically focus on strength and speed work, but I think we’re gonna have to shift a little bit and put more emphasis on doing install.”
Not being able to oversee workouts and not having kids in the school weight rooms can effect programs that rely on strength and conditioning to compensate for elite talent.
“It’s pretty terrible,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “We take so much pride in our offseason preparation. This thing hurts some teams worse than others. We take a lot of pride in being really strong in the weight room ... that’s not just a light switch, that has to be trained and developed. These are the months that all that takes place.”
Right now, teams are using apps to get pre-made workouts to players. If things are able to return back to normal anytime soon, Huthman has a plan in place to get workouts in without breaking social distancing guidelines.
It includes limiting the amount of players in the weight room at a time, staying away from heavy lifts that require spotters and working more on individual skills like footwork and conditioning.
Everyone is hopeful, but things remain up in the air for now. No one knows exactly when sports will resume. Until then, coaches will continue to adapt as necessary.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Ingman said of summer practice. “Our kids don’t get to redshirt like college. That’s a reason I think the FHSAA is going to try very hard and do everything they can to play high school football. People are starving for normalcy. I’m very hopeful and very encouraged that we’ll play football in the fall.”
