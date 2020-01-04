LEHIGH ACRES — It was not a good day for area teams Saturday on the final day of the New Year’s Shootout at Lehigh Senior High School and Varsity Lakes Middle School.
It was kind of like Friday, really.
All three teams, Port Charlotte, North Port and Venice, went down in defeat. One of the losses was unexpected, while another resulted from a letdown the previous night and a third ended with a running clock.
Port Charlotte’s 54-44 loss to Gibbs was perhaps the most surprising in that the Pirates were beaten at their own game.
After a sloppy, foul-filled first half that had the teams tied at 18, the Pirates were able to scrape together a 33-26 lead late in the third quarter.
However, the Gladiators (4-7), starting two freshmen, rallied to within 33-31 after three quarters, then pulled ahead on baskets by Bryce Brown and Marcus Lloyd, who both tied for the team lead with 14 points.
Shawn Lefresne tied the game at 35-35, but Clarence Skinner came off the bench to drill a three with under five minutes left to give Gibbs the lead for keeps.
The Pirates (7-4) never recovered as the fouls mounted and three Pirates fouled out in a game where offensive fouls were called at a heavy clip.
Alex Perry led the pirates with 12 points — all in the second half. Gerald Robinson added 11 — though nine of them were in the first half.
Immediately following that game, at Varsity Lakes Middle School, Venice, which played well in an overtime loss to Riverdale on Friday, felt the hangover from that loss as St. Cloud used a balanced attack to defeat them 64-50.
The Bulldogs (3-6) placed five players in double figures, led by Jean Soto with 12 as they slowly pulled away from Venice in the second half.
Jason Platt led Venice (5-8) with 16 and helped them to pull within five early in the third quarter. However, St. Cloud went on an 8-0 run and the Indians never got within single digits again.
Venice coach John Flynn said his team played without energy after such a great effort Friday.
“We came in flat after a good game and couldn’t get it going,” Flynn said. “We had a letdown, but that’s no excuse. We should have been in good shape, but we didn’t come ready to play.”
Meanwhile, North Port got off to a good start, but wasn’t able to sustain it against a tough Dunbar squad, which got 36 points from Caleb Jones in a 75-35 romp in the first game of the day.
The Bobcats (2-10) hung tough for a quarter before the Tigers started the second on a 16-0 run to blow the game open to 38-21 at the half. They continued to pull away to the point where the game went to a running clock early in the fourth quarter.
Jones, a junior, drilled six from behind the arc and had 13 points in the second quarter and 14 more in the third as the Tigers approached the 35-point threshold.
“Dunbar did a good job amping up their ball pressure in the second quarter and it made us play faster than we wanted to,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “Instead of settling when we broke the pressure, we continued to rush and never got a calmness to our team.”
Tino Watson added 12 points for the Tigers (9-2). Jalen Brown led North Port with 16 points.
DUNBAR 75, NORTH PORT 35
Dunbar 12 26 24 13 — 75
North Port 11 10 11 3 — 35
Dunbar (75): Caleb Jones 36, Timo Watson 12, Russ 9, Snowden 8, Maloney 3, Lias 2, Watkins 2, Crosby 2, Lumene 1. Totals: 32(8) 3-7 75.
North Port (35): Jalen Brown 16, Passamonte 8, K. Riley 6, Rivers 3, Rivera 2. Totals: 11(3) 10-17 35.
GIBBS 54, PORT CHARLOTTE 44
Port Charlotte 7 11 15 11 — 44
Gibbs 12 6 13 23 — 54
Port Charlotte (44): Alex Perry 12, Gerald Robinson 11, Rogers 7, N. Johnson 6, LeFresne 2, Stone 2, Clauser 2, J. Johnson 2. Totals: 16(1) 11-18 44
Gibbs (54): Bryce Brown 14, Marcus Lloyd 14, Samauri Church 11, Skinner 5, Levy 3, Thomas 2, Calvin 2, Jordan 2, McKenzie 1. Totals: 15(5) 19-34 54.
ST. CLOUD 64, VENICE 50
Venice 7 13 11 19 — 50
St. Cloud 11 18 15 20 — 64
Venice(50): Jason Platt 16, Myles Weston 13, Flynn 6, Mizer 6, Marino 5, Burroughs 3, Shrader 1. Totals: 19(7) 5-9 50.
St. Cloud (64): Jean Soto 12, Develi Feri 11, Abdiel Bonilla 11, Tyrell Frederick 10, Dean Sousa 10, Marciniak 5, Santos 3, Howard 2. Totals: 22(7) 13-21 64.
