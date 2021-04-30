Each local high school will be represented at today’s regional track and field meets across the state.
Local athletes began the postseason competition two weeks ago with district meets in which the top four finishers in each event advanced.
The top four in each contest at today’s meets will earn a spot in the state championships at the University of North Florida from May 7-8.
But even though each local school will have athletes competing today, some enter this weekend with higher hopes than others.
In 4A competition, Venice and North Port will be at George Jenkins High School in Lakeland. In 3A, Charlotte and Port Charlotte will be in Punta Gorda at the Tarpons’ campus. In 2A, Lemon Bay and DeSoto County will be at Cypress Creek High in Wesley Chapel.
Here’s who to pay attention to this weekend:
The best of the best
There are dozens of area athletes competing in regional meets today, but the list of competitors with a chance at a state title — or at least medaling — is much more selective.
North Port: The Bobcats are as skilled in distance running as they’ve ever been. Nicard Labossiere leads the way on the boys side. He enters today’s meet ranked first in the 800 meter dash (1:58.42), inching out the second-best runner by less than half a second.
Labossiere is also part of North Port’s record-breaking 4x800 relay team, which also features Joseph Smith, Cameron Turnberger and Zachary Rathburn.
Together this group has already set the school record (8:02) and ran an 8:03.07 at the district meet — pacing them at a staggering 11.8 faster than the next best competition in its region.
But it’s not just the boys who are talented runners at North Port.
Kylah Buckle leads the Lady Bobcats as she enters today’s meet ranked first in the 400 meter dash (54.15) by 2.37 seconds and ranked second in the 200 meter dash.
If that weren’t enough, Buckle is also a part of the team’s 4x400 relay squad that also includes Brenda Smith, Ariana Rodriguez and Amber Turner and is ranked first by less than a second.
Venice: The Indians are strong in field events this year as three athletes are in a good position to move on to the state meet.
For the boys, Charles Brantley enters today ranked first in his region in the long jump (6.76 meters) and second in the high jump (1.87m) and Trevor Owen is ranked second in pole vault (4.05m). For the girls, Jacey Tippman enters as the No. 1 javelin thrower — ahead of the field by at least 1.3 meters.
Venice’s 4x100 relay team — including Keyon Sears, Jayshon Platt, Elliot Washington and Steffan Johnson — is also ranked first in its region, but will be without Johnson as the star athlete was arrested this week.
Lemon Bay: The Mantas excel almost exclusively in field events this year.
In the boys high jump, Riley Willis (1.92m) is ranked first by 0.02 m while both Presley Engelauf and Lauren Ragazzone (1.57m) are tied for first in the girls high jump.
Charlotte: While it seems the Mantas are skilled jumpers this year, the Tarpons have been skilled throwers. Sidney Rootz ranks first in the javelin toss (30.35m) on the girls side while Cael Newton (44.19m) ranks second and Michenel Mede (43.81m) ranks third on the boys side.
A chance at moving on
The athletes above aren’t the only competitors with a chance at moving on to the state meet.
Here are the other local athletes who are ranked among the top four — advancing individuals — in each event:
North Port: Cameron Turnberger is ranked third in the 800 meter dash (1:59.27), the Bobcats boys 4x400 relay team of Teagen Sabo, Ruben Rodriguez, Labossiere and Turnberger ranks third (3:24.84), Autumn Coyle ranks second in pole vault (3.23m), Wildyana St. Jean is ranked third in the triple jump (10.53m), Jacqueline Thame is fourth in the discus (30.36m) and Matthew Morales is ranked fourth in discus (39.7m).
Venice: The boys 4x800 relay team of Bryan Cierniak, Alberto Teijelo, Brian Williams and Matthew Groves ranks fourth (8:18.17), Juliana Courville ranks fourth in the 800 meter dash (2:20.13) and the girls 4x400 relay team of Leah Bartlett, Ashley Ayette, Kiki Slattery and Courville rank fourth (4:08.80).
Lemon Bay: Jace Huber is ranked third in the high jump (1.87m), Reece Willis ranks second in the javelin throw (42.7m), Austin Andrle ranks third in javelin (41.74m) and Natalle Brown is tied for fourth in the high jump (1.52m).
Port Charlotte: Jacob Maslanka ranks fourth in the 300 hurdles (41.18).
Charlotte: Adriana Iorfida ranks fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.51) and Emma Hudson ranks fourth in the javelin toss (26.96m).
