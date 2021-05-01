Area high school track and field athletes were in action on Saturday — in Lakeland, Wesley Chapel and Punta Gorda, on the campus of Charlotte High School.
Though no local team finished higher than sixth — the North Port girls — there are several individual athletes moving on to the state championships next weekend at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Here’s how it broke down:
Charlotte
The Tarpons, hosting the only local regional meet, were well represented as they finished in eighth place for both its boys and girls teams.
There will be three Charlotte athletes advancing to next week’s state meet, including: Michenel Mede in the boys javelin toss (1st in regionals), Brayan Augustin in the long jump (4th) and Sidney Rootz in the girls javelin toss (4th).
Port Charlotte
Also at the regional meet at Charlotte High, the Pirates boys finished in 17th while their girls team came in 27th.
Tyler Wadsworth will be the lone Pirate at states after he finished in second place in the boys 800 meter dash.
North Port
The Bobcats had one of the area’s top showings — coming in sixth for the girls and in seventh for the boys. Several Bobcats will be moving on to the state meet, including: the boys 4x800 relay team (2nd), the boys 4x400 relay team (4th), the girls 4x400 relay team (2nd), Kylah Buckle in the 400 meter dash (1st), Buckle in the 200 meter dash (2nd), Autumn Coyle in the pole vault (2nd), Nicard Labossiere in the 800 meter dash (1st), Cameron Turnberger in the 800 meter dash (5th) and Joseph Smith in the 800 meter dash (6th).
Lemon Bay
The Mantas came out strong in the field events in Wesley Chapel on Saturday — as the boys finished in ninth and the girls 13th.
Three Mantas will be going on to states, including: Riley Willis in the boys high jump (1st), Natalee Brown in the girls high jump (3rd) and Lauren Ragazzone in the girls high jump (4th).
Complete results and full lists of state qualifiers were not available at press time.
