It was a night when style points mattered more than actual points.
At least, in Tre Carroll’s mind, that was the case.
In the first-ever Gulf Coast Coaches Association All-Star Games at Lemon Bay High School, the Team Coast boys and girls (wearing light jerseys) swept the Gulf teams (dark jerseys).
The event — which also featured a 3-point shooting and slam dunk competitions — was the culmination of two years of planning, spearheaded by Charlotte boys coach Tom Massolio. The association was created in order to shed light on the under-recognized, three-country region between Sarasota and Fort Myers.
Originally, the first game was to be played last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.
As with most all-star events, offenses generally devolved into wacky half-court shot attempts or dunk contests.
Then there was the teammate vs. teammate flavor the event presented. Throughout the girls’ game, in which Coast defeated Gulf 61-50, Charlotte’s Makayla Beardsworth routinely got a case of the giggles covering fellow Tarpon Bella Desjardins. Late in the game when Beardsworth air-mailed a long 3-point attempt, laughter could be heard coming from her Tarpons’ coach, Matt Stephenson, who was coaching against her.
“This is a big thing because a lot of times we get stuck between Sarasota and Fort Myers,” Stephenson said. “(Massolio) has done a great job of putting this together for our area and I think each year it’s just going to continue to grow and grow.”
Imagine’s Isabella Faulkner led the winning team with 17 points, showing off her deep range on 3-point shots. Port Charlotte’s Emily Larson had 15. For Team Gulf, Desjardins led the way with a game-high 18 points.
Between the girls and boys games, the skills competitions unfolded with plenty of mock drama. In the 3-point competition, Desjardins knocked home 16 treys in 60 seconds only to be matched by North Port’s Krystal Morales. The two went into a 30-second shootoff with Desjardins winning, 7-6. On the boys’ side, Port Charlotte’s Logan Rogers buried the competition with 15 treys, then defeated Desjardins for the overall title.
The slam dunk competition came down to Charlotte’s Tre Carroll and Lemon Bay’s Jackson Hood. Carroll reached the final by scoring a perfect 30 with his back against the wall after missing his second attempt.
The boys’ game turned into a rout early on with the only real drama coming down to a competition between Tarpon teammates Carroll and Jordan Santiago for game-high scoring honors.
Team Coast won, 128-90. Santiago led the winning team with 31 points. Carroll finished with 29 for Team Gulf.
“I loved it because we do it in practice every day, so it was fun doing it in front of a crowd in my last basketball game,” Santiago said. “I’m going to tell my kids that someone who played overseas and in the NBA, I had him for 30. I’ll have to let his kids know, too.”
Carroll scoffed at Santiago’s claims.
“I had cooler dunks though – that’s what I was worried about,” Carroll said. “He can have the points. I had the cooler dunks.”
At halftime of each game, the GCCA’s all-area teams were honored as were the coach, player and teams of the year. Charlotte swept the top awards – Ary Hicks and Tre Carroll were the players of the year, Stephenson and Massolio the coaches of the year and the Charlotte boys and girls were the teams of the year as each reached their respective state Final Four.
All in all, it was a grand beginning and a good time was had by all.
“It’s just great for the community overall, everybody getting together,” said Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten. “A lighter moment, a fun moment, kids you went up against and did so much stuff. It’s just a fun time to bring the season to an end and there’s good ballplayers out there.
“I give Tom a lot of credit because he put a lot of thought into this,” Rhoten added. “Hopefully this is the first year of many.”
GULF COAST COACHES ASSOCIATION
All-conference selections
Boys
First team: Tre Carroll (CHS), Devin Riley (NP), Alex Perry (PC), Logan Rogers (PC), Donnie Harvey (LB), Myles Weston (Ven).
Second team: Jayshon Platt (Ven), Keimar Richardson (DC), Brandon Hill (CCS), John Gamble (CHS), Ethan Redden (DC).
Honorable mention: Nnamdi Edeoga (CHS), Gerald Robinson (PC), Justin Barolette (NP).
Player of the Year: Tre Carroll, Charlotte
Coach of the Year: Tom Massolio, Charlotte
Team of the Year: Charlotte
Girls
First team: Ary Hicks (CHS), Isabella Desjardins (CHS), Katelyn Ziarnicki (LB), Yani Hall (NP), Zeri Tyler (DC), D'Yanis Jimenez (CHS).
Second team: Olivia Sleight (Ven), Brooke Sawyer (NP), Isabella Faulkner (Imag), Trenity Morales (DC), Bryanna Griffiths (PC)
Honorable mention: Dylan Anthony (CHS), Alysa Taylor (PC), Taylor Mormann (LB), Kylie Poole (Ven).
Player of the Year: Ary Hicks, Charlotte
Coach of the Year: Matt Stephenson, Charlotte
Team of the Year: Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.