The Venice girls soccer team still has celebrations to plan and championship rings to order, but it’s still not too early to look toward next year.
The Lady Indians are losing one of the most impactful senior classes in program history as Kiki Slattery (University of North Florida), Eileen Solomon (Boston University), Ashton Pennell (University of West Florida), Rachel Dalton (Ave Maria), Maddy Krause (Ave Maria) and Addison Chamberlain (Converse College) will be playing college soccer next year.
But replacing star seniors is nothing new for Venice.
“You always look ahead, and you’re thinking, ‘Oh, what is it gonna be like?’ This past year after losing Kat (Jordan) and Mason (Schilling), we thought it would be nice to get back, but we didn’t know,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “They were both two big factors in our game.
“You look at this year, they played as a team and came together to accomplish something great. So, it’s up to these players. We have a good core coming back. I know we have some young players coming in who will fill some shoes.”
The Indians have built a reputation of sustained success over the past few years, winning district and regional titles, and now a state title — despite losing players to college soccer nearly every offseason.
The losses from this season will be tough to replace no matter what happens, but Bolyard and associate head coach Lynley Hilligoss already have an idea of what they can do.
Venice still has a talented team, but players will likely have to be moved around to make it all work together.
The Indians are losing much of their offensive output in Slattery, Dalton, Krause and Solomon, and some returners, like forwards Megan Davis and Emma Mogford could likely become key starters. Others, like defender Sarah Freddolino, could move to a new position to shore up the losses.
“One big thing is we’ve lost our captains,” Bolyard said. “All four of our captains were seniors. First and foremost, we’re gonna need some girls to step up and be leaders on the team.
“Second, there are gonna be some girls moving around. There’s a good chance Sarah will have to move up into the midfield. We’re gonna count on Megan to be a goal-scorer and leader. Emma is gonna be relied upon heavily. Trinity Johnson will probably be the leader of our defense. Then you look at replacing (goalkeeper) Ashton Pennell. Morgan Pachter, behind Ashton for three years, could start for any other team in the county.”
It looks like defense will be the top question for Venice next season.
The Indians are losing senior defenders Olivia Fair, Karina Diaz and Pennell, along with the potential loss of Freddolino to the midfield — leaving Johnson as the only experienced returner in that group.
Regardless of what the roster looks like next year, Venice plans to maintain its high expectations — building a difficult and far-reaching schedule that prepares the players for another playoff run.
“I think it will be another target on our back,” Bolyard said of becoming state champions. “Over the past couple of years, we have had that target and we’ve tried to set the bar in the area for soccer. We love to be in that position. We’re gonna approach it the same way.
“We pulled up some JV players, and they got to play in some playoff games and experience that. It was the same thing last year. Hopefully they know what we expect out of them going forward.”
