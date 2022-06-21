There are countless athletes, coaches and teams who have made their mark on Venice sports history.
So much so that it’s hard to keep up with it all, let alone remember exactly how it happened.
Lucky for you, that’s where the Venice Gondolier comes in handy.
The Gondolier has been there for all of the big moments in Venice to tell the story.
This summer, we’re looking back at some of that sports history, week-by-week.
This week, we’ll remember an Indians star shining in a new role, former baseball greats still playing, the addition of unique high school sports and finally, a former Venice semi-pro football team (wouldn’t that be fun now?).
A reminder of the rules: This list will contain moments, achievements, and flashbacks of this current week from 2005 (as far back as our archives go) to this past year.
Here’s some of the top moments from June 19 — June 26, as told by the Venice Gondolier:
Burton’s return strengthens Indians
Many in Venice might remember Clay Burton for his talent as a two-way player for the Indians football team, but the player-turned-coach has spent the past few years cementing his hometown legacy in a new role.
Burton, a 2011 graduate of Venice High, played tight end for the University of Florida for four years before a brief stint in the NFL. He then moved back home to teach and coach at his alma mater.
In the June 23, 2018 issue of the Venice Gondolier, Vinnie Portell wrote of how Burton had already impacted several teams’ championship runs through his strength training and motivation.
“I just know how much coming from Venice made me who I am today, and these coaches in particular – coach Peacock, coach Shannon, coach Bartlett, coach Weidlein – all those guys who were there when I was coming up, they had an influence on me and gave me the confidence in my life to drive to make it as far as I could,” Burton told the Gondolier in 2018.
“So, I want to be a reflection of those guys and show these kids it’s OK to work hard and be held accountable, because the reward will be greater.”
Since he has returned to Venice, Burton has become an invaluable mentor.
Along with his role as a strength coach, he is also the tight end/receivers coach for the Indians football team and is the school’s head boys weightlifting coach.
Guthrie, Rivera, Miller make all-state team
The Venice High baseball team had produced plenty of talented players, but there are few Indians teams that can rival the talent of 2014.
Three of the team’s stars that season — Dalton Guthrie, a shortstop, Mike Rivera, a catcher, and Ryan Miller, an outfielder and pitcher, — were each selected to the Florida Athletic Coaches’ Association All-State team, as detailed in the June 21, 2014 issue of the Venice Gondolier.
It’s safe to say the FACA got it right when it came to those three.
Guthrie and Rivera both went on to have memorable careers at the University of Florida while Miller played for State College of Florida before transferring to play his final two years at Clemson.
After college, each was selected in the MLB Draft, and have played in the minor leagues as recently as this season.
Currently, Guthrie, 26, is hitting .252 over 139 at-bats with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. He was selected by the Phillies in the 6th round of the 2017 draft.
Miller, 26, was selected in the 6th round in ‘18 by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is currently pitching with the Hudson Valley Renegades — the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees — with an 0-1 record and a 6.17 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.
Rivera, 26, was also selected in the 6th round in ‘17, by the Cleveland Guardians. The catcher was playing with the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Guardians, this season, but is currently listed as ‘voluntarily retired.’
Venice adds girls football, boys volleyball
Athletics have been so successful at Venice High that the school has had little reason to say no to new teams.
This week, five years ago, then-Gondolier sports editor Scott Lockwood wrote of how the school was adding two new sports — girls flag football and boys volleyball — for the upcoming school year.
The additions were largely spurred on by longtime Indians volleyball coach Brian Wheatley, who had ideas of coaching a boys team at the school for several years since arriving in 1994.
“It’s been a long-range goal of mine since I got to Venice,” Wheatley told the Gondolier at the time. “We’ve been working at it quite awhile and we’re very excited.”
“It’s definitely going to be baby steps throughout the whole process,” Wheatley added. “We’re going to have to take everything from the beginning, but it’s going to be really exciting for people who start it off. They’ll be the pioneers of boys volleyball.”
The girls flag football team, which was led by varsity football coaches John Peacock and Larry Shannon, was a not-so-inspired idea.
“There had to be a girls sport to go hand in hand with boys volleyball,” Venice athletic director Pete Dombroski told the Gondolier at the time, referencing Title IX.
“When Manatee County implemented flag football, there was a huge turnout for it,” Dombroski later added. “Girls are definitely interested in it and they’ll enjoy it.”
In the time since, the girls flag football has folded, and the boys volleyball team is hanging on by a thread.
Wheatley stepped down after four seasons as the head coach following the 2020-21 season. He finished with a career record of 42-24 and a playoff record of 1-2.
Jeremy Martin, the school’s current head varsity girls basketball coach, stepped in as the boys volleyball coach this past spring, but does not intend to remain with the team long-term.
Near the end of Lockwood’s article, the then-sports editor noted that the school was toying with the notion of adding boys and girls lacrosse, too.
The lacrosse teams, which debuted in the 2017-18 season, too, have found the most success of new teams on campus.
After opening with a winless season, the girls team won a district title in 2021 and nearly pulled off a repeat performance this past season — losing to Gulf Coast in the district final.
Vikings plan for a return
In the June 22, 2005 issue of the Venice Gondolier, then-sports editor Claude Lewis wrote a column titled, ‘Vikes plan on 2006’, about the Venice Vikings — a semi-pro team made up of former high school and college football players competing in the Southern States Football League.
Lewis addressed the team’s coaching vacancy after it went 2-8 in ‘05, saying, ‘The Vikings also need to flat-out improve after losing seasons their first two years. In fact, the 2-8 record was a step back from the inaugural season’s 3-7.’
The Vikings played in the winter, beginning in late January with home games at Powell-Davis Stadium.
However, the team didn’t last long.
The Vikings folded in 2006 before the league ended for good in 2010.
Today, the only Venice Vikings in town are the Pop Warner squads that play at Letson Stadium on Saturdays in the fall.
