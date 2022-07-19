There are countless athletes, coaches and teams who have made their mark on Venice sports history.
So much so that it’s hard to keep up with it all, let alone remember exactly how it happened.
Lucky for you, that’s where the Venice Gondolier comes in handy.
The Gondolier has been there for all of the big moments in Venice to tell the story.
This summer, we’re looking back at some of that sports history, week-by-week.
This week, we’ll remember a coaching legend with a big heart, one of the strongest Indians ever and how a young swimmer turned into an Olympic hopeful.
A reminder of the rules: This list will contain moments, achievements, and flashbacks of this current week from 2005 (as far back as our archives go) to this past year.
Here’s some of the most memorable moments from July 18 — July 25, as told by the Venice Gondolier:
Carroll Sr. keeps giving and giving to young players
In a July 20, 2005 article in the Venice Gondolier, then-sports editor Claude Lewis detailed the generous nature of Rich Carroll Sr. Carroll became involved with coaching youth sports in Venice through his son, Rich Carroll Jr., and he stayed involved long after his son went to Venice High and beyond.
The senior Carroll wound up coaching countless different Little League teams, Legion teams, AAU teams and he served as the president of Challenger Baseball in Venice — an effort which ultimately became a big part of his area legacy.
“Out of 100 parents, I’d say 96 drop out when their kids are done,” Carroll Sr. told the Gondolier in 2005. “Terry (Tritschler) and Bert (Miller) have been out there for years. Larry Heath and Bob Vedder must have umpired 500 games. Frank Fistner’s son has been gone for quite a while, but he gave me $1,000 towards Challenger. I went to pay for helmets for Challenger and found out Joe Komaroski had already paid for them. It’s people like these that make this community great.”
‘That group would include one Rich Carroll Sr.,’ Lewis added to conclude the piece.
Carroll Sr. died July 16, 2021, just months before the completion of his ‘Field of Dreams’ — a rubberized and customized field for Challenger players that took nearly 10 years and $1 million in funds.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Claude Lewis
Hewitt “strongest” Indian ever?
Jarrod Hewitt made it his goal to become the strongest football player in Venice High history and he accomplished the feat toward the end of July 2015.
Already owning the school’s bench press record of 425 pounds, Hewitt set a new record in the squat press (552.5 pounds) and tied the high mark in the clean lift at a high school football weightlifting meet to end summer workouts.
His total combination of 1,275 pounds in the three lifts was the highest in Indians history at the time.
The records Hewitt broke had once belonged to Mark Cristiani, a 2003 Venice graduate, and the team’s defensive line coach at the time.
“If I was going to have a kid break it, I’d want Jarrod Hewitt to break it,” Cristiani told the Gondolier at the time. “It was definitely bittersweet, but I couldn’t think of a better kid to have the records. I’m so happy for him and his family.
“He’s such a great kid, hard worker and leader for our team,” Cristiani later added. “It’s hard not to get fired up when the kid next to you has 500 pounds on the bar and squats to the bucket. He sets the tone for our entire team. He’s what we call a ‘yard dog’ — a guy we’re going to put off the bus first and let everybody see him. His enthusiasm is contagious and you can tell how serious he takes weightlifting.”
Hewitt went on to finish a standout career at Venice High before going playing on the defensive line for Virginia Tech from 2017-20. Today, Hewitt is currently a member of the Seattle Seahawks — where he signed as an undrafted free agent — and is looking for playing time entering his second season in the league.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Scott Lockwood
Knop already talking Olympics
Amadeusz Knop first started swimming when he was 8 years old, and he’s been dead-set on becoming an Olympian ever since.
Five years ago this week, a 13-year-old Knop had just returned from Poland — his mother’s native country — where he competed at the Poland Junior Nationals.
Swimming against several athletes at least a year older than him, Knop brought home the bronze in the 100 and 200 meter backstrokes along with a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 100 fly and 200 individual medley.
“When I first arrived here (in 2013), he was just one of a bunch of 10-and-unders in the pool, and I had to figure out what he could do and go from there,” Venice YMCA Competitive Aquatics director Bruce Patmos told the Gondolier at the time. “He’s been progressing, fortunately not at a really fast pace, because if young kids become really fast in a short period of time, they don’t really learn what hard work is about.
“So he’s gotten better at a steady pace and he knows what hard work is. He’s not only one of our best swimmers and competitors, but he’s also one of our best trainers as well.”
Knop has kept up that training in the years following his debut on an international stage, and is now one of the best swimmers at Venice High School, bringing home a pair of second-place medals at states last year. This past summer, Knop also qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, and although he didn’t advance past the opening stage, he wasn’t discouraged.
“It’s one of the first major stepping stones for me,” Knop said of qualifying for the trials last year. “Prior to this, I was on the edge and I was thinking, ‘Wow, these people are turning in really fast times and I’m kind of stagnant. I’m improving just a little bit.’
“Once I made the cut, though, I was like ‘I can do this. I can maintain this throughout my life and I can achieve greater things in the future.”
Knop will be a senior at Venice High this season, and could have another shot at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in just under two years’ time.
— Reporting by Venice Gondolier sports editor Vinnie Portell
