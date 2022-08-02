rey Burton

Florida's Trey Burton (8) smiles as he watches the scoreboard monitor after Florida defeated Kentucky 48-14 during an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. Burton scored six touchdowns in the game. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

 Phil Sandlin

There are countless athletes, coaches and teams who have made their mark on Venice sports history.

So much so that it’s hard to keep up with it all, let alone remember exactly how it happened.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments