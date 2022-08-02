There are countless athletes, coaches and teams who have made their mark on Venice sports history.
So much so that it’s hard to keep up with it all, let alone remember exactly how it happened.
Lucky for you, that’s where the Venice Gondolier comes in handy.
The Gondolier has been there for all of the big moments in Venice to tell the story.
This summer, we’re looking back at some of that sports history, week-by-week.
This week, we’ll remember three different football-related stories as the season returns to high schools around Florida this week.
A reminder of the rules: This list will contain moments, achievements, and flashbacks of this current week from 2005 (as far back as our archives go) to this past year.
Here’s some of the most memorable moments from August 1 — August 8, as told by the Venice Gondolier:
Indians start repping for real season
Indians football has returned in 2022, and the Venice Gondolier was there on Monday evening — just as it has been for decades for first-day practices at Venice High.
We dug back as far as our archives go to see how different the first day of practice was in early August of 2005.
Back then, Nick Coleman was nearing the end of his tenure as head coach with a promising defensive coordinator named John Peacock and an up-and-coming defensive line coach in Larry Shannon.
Then, Venice was practicing from 1-5:30 p.m. leading up to a special under-the-lights practice at Powell-Davis Stadium that Saturday to wrap up the opening week.
“It’s going well,” said Coleman, who was entering his seventh year as boss hog at VHS. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm. We’re working on timing. “We’re reviewing what we learned in the spring,” Coleman added. “We’ll get in as much as we can this week.”
Venice had settled for a 35-35 tie with Southeast in its spring game and was preparing for a Kickoff Classic game against Lemon Bay — leading into a regular season schedule that featured Lakeland, Riverview and Monsignor Pace.
According to MaxPreps, Venice finished 5-8 that season, beating Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Lakewood Ranch and Fort Myers.
Nowadays, Venice is led by Peacock — entering his 16th season— the Indians practice for less than two hours in the evenings, and the team features some of the most talented and most highly recruited players in the state.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Claude Lewis
Here we go, Gator
Fans of the Venice High football team have grown accustomed to Indians players earning big-time offers. Trey Burton’s offer from the University of Florida, detailed in the Aug. 1, 2008 issue of the Venice Gondolier by then-sports editor Tripp Miller, helped set the course for future Indians players to seize the spotlight.
At the time, Burton was entering his junior season with the Indians, but still had no hesitation committing to Florida.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more than this,” Burton told the Gondolier at the time. “I’m real excited. I just got done and my mom just got done talking with everybody and we’re officially a Gator.”
A lifelong Florida fan, the fit appeared perfect for Burton at the time.
Though Burton thought he was being recruited as a quarterback, he only played the position sparingly with the Gators. However, the former Indian still found a way to make history — scoring six touchdowns as a freshman in a game in which he threw, ran and caught the ball, setting the single-game scoring record in Gators history.
Before wrapping up the article, Miller included this quote from Burton, showcasing the mentality of the former Venice High great:
“First, I want to win state,” Burton said. “I’m not even worried about college right now. I mean, it’s cool I’m going to Florida and everything, but until I win state, I still haven’t done what I want to do in high school.”
Though Burton did not win a state championship with Venice, he did eventually earn a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles — throwing a touchdown pass on the now-famous ‘Philly Special’ play in Super Bowl LII.
-- Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Tripp Miller
Venice football fills schedule
The Venice High football team has earned a reputation for scheduling some of the toughest teams in the nation, and that was no different 13 years ago.
Venice needed until the end of the summer in 2009 to complete its two-year varsity schedule as several teams refused to play the Indians, who were coming off an 11-1 season.
“We’ve got seniors on the team that have been here four years and I don’t think it’s fair for them to only get nine opportunities,” Indians head coach John Peacock told the Gondolier at the time. “Not that I care about stats but all these stats that go in week-by-week. It’s not fair for those kids to have one less opportunity to excel — one less opportunity to have film for college. There are a lot of things that go into the picture. If you miss a game there are a lot of things you miss out on, not just the game itself.”
Eventually, Peacock assembled a full schedule that opened at Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, VA) on ESPNU — the first time Venice was on ESPN programming — and also played local rivals such as Braden River, Riverview, Southeast, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee.
This season, Venice is still trying to put together a schedule worthy of envy.
The Indians open against IMG Academy — perennially one of the nation’s best teams — in a Kickoff Classic game on Aug. 19 and will face some other nationally known programs such as St. Frances Academy — to be broadcast on ESPN programming — and Miami Northwestern.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Perry D. Pentz
