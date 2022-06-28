There are countless athletes, coaches and teams who have made their mark on Venice sports history.
So much so that it’s hard to keep up with it all, let alone remember exactly how it happened.
Lucky for you, that’s where the Venice Gondolier comes in handy.
The Gondolier has been there for all of the big moments in Venice to tell the story.
This summer, we’re looking back at some of that sports history, week-by-week.
This week, we’ll remember two former Indians winning a College World Series, remember a former Indian making a tough college choice and connect past basketball greatness with current football excellence.
A reminder of the rules: This list will contain moments, achievements, and flashbacks of this current week from 2005 (as far back as our archives go) to this past year.
Here’s some of the top moments from June 26 — July 2, as told by the Venice Gondolier:
Guthrie, Rivera win College World Series
Dalton Guthrie and Mike Rivera won state championships with the Venice High baseball team, but it’s hard to compare that to their national title run in late June 2017 with the University of Florida.
Florida dominated its competition in 2017 as it went 52-19 (21-9 in SEC play). The Gators wound up going 12-4 in the postseason, including back-to-back wins over LSU in the CWS final to win the title.
Guthrie, a shortstop, and Rivera, a catcher, were key components of the championship run — the first national title for the UF baseball team.
Guthrie had a school-record six hits in the College World Series and the pair provided invaluable leadership as juniors.
In the time since, Guthrie and Rivera have been playing professional baseball in the minor leagues. Guthrie is currently with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Rivera was playing for the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, but is currently listed as retired, according to milb.com
“They were winners and leaders when they were here — and they’ve just gotten better at it,” Venice baseball coach Craig Faulkner said of the two at the time. “Mike became a stronger leader the more he played and Dalton always plays 100 percent no matter what. With the way he plays the game, there’s no coach that doesn’t want that on his team.
“He’s continued what he’s done at Venice High School. I believe both of their leadership made a big difference for Florida, and I bet their coaches would say the same thing.”
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Scott Lockwood
Wolff announces commitment to Old Dominion
Before he took an official snap for the Venice High football team, new quarterback Hayden Wolff — a senior transfer from Lemon Bay High in Englewood — committed to play for Old Dominion University in the final week of June 2018.
It was an early decision for the soon-to-be senior, but he remained steadfast in his commitment. At the time, Wolff said he had planned to take his recruitment down to the very end of the offseason, but liked the campus and team so much that he didn’t want to let the opportunity slip away.
That season, Wolff led Venice to a 12-2 record as he passed for 2,684 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions — ending the season in the state semifinals at St. Thomas Aquinas.
Today, the former Manta Ray and Indian is the current starting quarterback for the Monarchs entering his redshirt sophomore season. After a midseason switch this past year, Wolff rallied the team to a six-game winning streak and a last-minute bowl berth.
— Reporting by current Venice Gondolier sports editor Vinnie Portell
Washington takes reins of SCF men’s basketball program
Elliot Washington became a key figure in Southwest Florida basketball over the years, starring for Southeast High School and State College of Florida before returning to coach at both schools.
He became the head coach at SCF in early July 2013 — roughly nine years ago — after serving as the head coach at Southeast for 14 years.
Washington also led instructional basketball camps in the area at IMG Academy and USF, and worked as a player agent for professional basketball players.
He is now the head boys basketball coach at IMG Academy after coaching for five seasons at SCF.
Washington’s son, Elliot Washington II, is currently building his own legacy, entering his senior season on the gridiron at Venice High. Washington II is a four-star defensive back with offers from several top universities including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and others.
— Original reporting by current Venice Gondolier sports editor Rob Smith
