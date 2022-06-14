There have been several championships won, records broken and sports stars made in Venice -- so much so, that it can be hard to remember it all.
This summer, the Venice Gondolier is delving into the archives to remember some of the best moments of the past, and how some athletic successes came to be.
Last week, we looked at how the past connected to the present.
There's plenty of that this week, too, as we examine how the football stadium got so fancy, what happened to the career of a former Indians superstar, and how a couple of sage coaches have affected championship teams over the years.
A reminder of the rules: This list will contain moments, achievements, and flashbacks of this current week from 2005 (as far back as our archives go) to this past year.
Here’s some of the top moments from June 12 — June 19, as told by the Venice Gondolier:
Powell-Davis gets Jumbotron
Anyone who has attended a football game at Venice High knows there is more to the game than just the score.
Entertainment from cheerleaders, band members, and for the past six seasons, replays, highlights and ads on the Jumbotron behind the east end zone are just some of the things that go into the production on Friday nights.
This time six years ago, construction had begun for several improvements to Powell-Davis Stadium, including a new-and-improved entryway, a student seating section and handicapped-accessible seating, along with the Jumbotron.
The renovations totaled several hundred thousand dollars — with the Jumbotron alone costing $250,000 — but donations and sponsorships helped lessen the blow, according to coach John Peacock.
“We’ve had so many people donate work and time and effort in getting this accomplished, so it’s going to be under $150,000,” Peacock told the Gondolier at the time. “Our community is really strong and we’re lucky to be here. They’ve really stepped up and answered the bell.
“It’s going to be a whole new look for our stadium,” Peacock added. “It’s really exciting.”
The new-look stadium came just in time for one of the best seasons in Indians history, when a Bryce Carpenter and Jaivon Heiligh led squad won the 2017 7A state championship.
— Reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Scott Lockwood
Archer inks deal with Steelers
This time eight years ago, Dri Archer was getting his introduction to the life of professional football.
The former Venice High football and track star was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 3rd round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he signed a four-year contract with the team in mid-June.
Archer drew some draft buzz after he ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine — then the second-fastest time since the NFL officially began recording times in 1999.
Following an impressive career as a running back and kick returner at Kent State, Archer had to battle some of the best skill players in the NFL for playing time in Pittsburgh.
“He’s like a big brother to me,” Archer said of Le’Veon Bell, the team’s starting running back at the time. “He’s only in his second year, but he’s got a lot under his belt. We’ve got a new coaching staff here and a new playbook, but he’s further into the playbook and he’s bringing me along the ropes.
“We’ve got a lot of good speed and a lot of talent, so it could be something special.”
Archer carved out a role as a kickoff returner and backup running back for two seasons, retiring from the league after the 2015 season.
He finished with 10 rushes for 40 yards, seven receptions for 23 yards, 23 kickoff returns for 22.4 yards per return and one punt return for two yards.
— Reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Scott Lockwood
Hilligoss brings soccer IQ to Venice
Lynley Hilligoss was on a path to soccer stardom before injury derailed her dreams.
After winning three state championships in high school and Big 12 Rookie of the Year honors as a goalkeeper at Iowa State, a back injury ended her hopes of playing the sport professionally.
About six years ago, Hilligoss took her soccer accumen to the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association as the Director of Player Development.
In the June 18, 2016 issue of the Venice Gondolier, former sports editor Scott Lockwood wrote about Hilligoss’s journey.
In 2018, Hilligoss became involved with the Venice High girls soccer varsity program as the associate head coach. She helped lead the Lady Indians to their only state championship in 2021 before moving on from the team after that season.
“Working with her has been great because it’s not very often you get to train with someone like her,” said a then- 13-year-old Ashton Pennell, who started at goalkeeper for Venice’s '21 team. “She pushes you, but makes you have fun, and it’s a lot of fun training with her.”
Though Hilligoss is no longer involved with Venice High girls soccer, her impact is still felt.
Ten of the players from Hilligoss’s tenure signed to play collegiate soccer after they graduated from Venice.
“I just want to see kids go on and be successful,” Hilligoss told Lockwood in 2016. “That’s the payoff you get as a coach. My presence here has been felt and we’ve brought on a lot of new kids. It’s growing exponentially. People are registering and coming out and seeing what we have to offer. This is just a great club.”
— Reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Scott Lockwood
Sinibaldi’s sports columns
Ray Sinibaldi, a longtime coach and PA announcer with the Venice High baseball team, used to contribute columns for the Venice Gondolier, too.
In the June 19, 2005 issue, Sinibaldi wrote a column titled ‘A week of feeling like a kid again’ in which he detailed his efforts of helping Jose Velez -- still a hitting coach with the Venice High baseball team -- with his baseball clinic.
Nearly 100 kids gathered at the Venice High Baseball Complex that week, one of several annual clinics by Velez.
Sinibaldi wrote of over-encouraging fathers, heart-warming hustle and an inspiring home-run battle.
He details it here:
"My favorite story came from the 10, 11 and 12-year-old home run derby. The last event of the week, this is always fun for the kids as they gather in the dugouts to watch as one by one the players take their cuts.
"There were only five total home runs hit in the whole contest. Steve hit one, Mike took the lead with two and Jake tied Mike in his next to last swing. This precipitated a playoff between Mike and Jake.
"All the kids gathered back in the dugout as Mike and Jake carried their chosen weapons toward home plate. The crowd was a buzz as they strapped on their gloves, adjusted their helmets and prepared to do battle. Originally given 10 swings each, this championship round would offer the combatants only six swings apiece.
"Mike stepped in first. A lefty swinger with a sweet swing, he reminded me where he liked his pitch as I geared up to try to deliver. Jake was in the on-deck circle behind Mike and just as we were about to begin, he looked toward Mike and said, “Let’s go Mike.”
"I had to pause because I got goose bumps. Here were two kids about to do battle and one was encouraging his opponent.
"Mike delivered with two more dingers and then Jake stepped in. Pressing a bit, he just missed a couple of pitches and after going 0-for-5, it was over. I encouraged him to finish strong and he proceeded to launch the longest blast of the day.
"So, thanks to all who came out to play with us this week. I hope you had fun. Despite my aches and pains, this 52-year-old body got to be a little kid for the week and that is never a bad thing.
"Above all, thanks to Jake and Mike, a gracious champion and worthy challenger who at their young and tender ages already know in their hearts the essence of competition. I’ll be watching and cheering for you both."
Seventeen years later, Sinibaldi remains a bench coach and PA announcer for the Indians baseball team, telling stories like this to anyone who will listen.
