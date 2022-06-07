Last week we introduced the first article of a summer series, aimed at remembering some of the best athletic accomplishments in recent Venice history.
The initial look back included a couple of state championships — and a near national title — for the Venice High baseball team, a promotion to quarterback for a Venice High football star and some local legends inducted into the Venice sports Hall of Fame.
This week’s path down memory lane will include some more familiar teams and faces as we examine how the past and present can be intertwined when it comes to Venice sports.
A reminder of the rules: This list will contain moments, achievements, and flashbacks of this current week from 2005 (as far back as our archives go) to this past year.
Here’s some of the top moments from June 5 — June 11, as told by the Venice Gondolier:
Zgrabik named high school All-America
It’s hard — if not impossible — to find a more impressive alumnae of Venice High softball than Chelsea Zgrabik (now Chelsea Davis).
The former Lady Indians catcher broke several team records before going on to star at FGCU and represent USA Softball on an international stage.
In the June 11, 2008 issue of the Venice Gondolier, Davis, a sophomore at the time, was named to the Under Armour All-America Softball Game.
The game featured 30 players across the country who competed at Disney’s World Wide of Sports Complex in Orlando.
That season, Davis led Venice to a state runner-up finish as she had team highs in batting average (.505), doubles (11), home runs (13), walks (18), RBI (44) and on-base percentage (.582).
It wasn’t just Davis’s offensive prowess that stood out, either. Coach Larry Sandburg told the Gondolier that she was the best defensive catcher in the state of Florida that season.
Davis is currently the hitting coach and first base coach for the Venice High softball team, which just finished a 19-4 season last month.
— Reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Tripp Miller
Hammond and Faulkner named tops in 7A
The Venice High baseball team had a 2013 season that was hard to beat.
The Indians won the Class 7A state championship, finished No. 2 in multiple national media rankings and, in early June, took home the top honors in 7A competition for Player of the Year (Cooper Hammond) and Coach of the Year (Craig Faulkner).
Hammond was particularly dominant that season as the submarine pitcher went 8-0 with 10 saves, posting a 0.14 ERA in 51 2/3 innings.
After going on to pitch for the University of Miami, Hammond has since returned home and is now a pitching coach under Faulkner with the Indians.
Venice High baseball this past season featured three sidearm pitchers — Nate Winterhalter, Simon Yochum and Douglas Schapley.
— Reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Rob Smith
Braves move forward with spring training plans
In the middle of the 2016 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves were making plans to bring their spring training home to our area.
The Braves brass penned a letter to Sarasota County government in early June, informing the county of the team’s intent to move its spring training facilities to the West Villages.
At the time, Sarasota County was competing with West Palm Beach as the final two locations for the Braves.
“It’s a good complement to the teams who are already here and a good rotation for the fans, having another national franchise in town,” Mattamy Homes general manager Marty Black told the Gondolier at the time. “It creates a buzz, and in South County, it creates an opportunity for tourism development. It creates a destination; people park, walk, see a baseball game, listen to music. You see that in the majors, but not in spring training.”
The Atlanta Braves held their third shortened spring training at CoolToday Park this past spring.
—Reporting by former Venice Gondolier staff writer Jonathan Scholles
Peacock rehired by Venice High
The spring of 2018 was an uncertain time for Venice High football.
John Peacock was fired as the team’s head coach on April 25, 2018 for liking a Tweet regarding Braden River coach Curt Bradley that Bradley interpreted as encouraging racism.
Indians defensive coordinator Larry Shannon was named the team's interim coach, but neither Shannon nor the community accepted the news quietly.
“It’s kind of been eye-opening on a lot of different fronts,” Peacock told the Gondolier at the time. “I didn't realize the kind of support I would receive and I didn’t really realize how many people cared what I had to say.”
Eventually, Peacock was rehired June 8 after Venice High Principal Eric Jackson said the coach was doing all the right things, from showing remorse to issuing apologies to pledging to change the way he handles situations.
“As an educator, I believe we have a responsibility to provide Mr. Peacock with the assistance he needs to become as successful off the field as he has become on it,” Jackson wrote in a press release. “His words of remorse and willingness to correct his behaviors have influenced our decision to provide him with a second chance. Consequently, Mr. Peacock has received a three-week suspension that begins at the start of the season.”
Since being reinstated as head coach of the Indians, Peacock has led Venice as far as the regional final in each of the past four seasons, including winning the 8A state championship this past year.
— Reporting by current Venice Gondolier sports editor Vinnie Portell
Counties differ on return to athletics
Some things are better left in the past.
Athletics at Venice High — and all across the nation, for that matter — were disrupted in 2020 when COVID-19 shut down most in-person activity.
In early June of that summer, local school districts in Sarasota County and Charlotte County debated how to best proceed.
The two counties ended up taking different approaches — Sarasota with more a four-phase return, and Charlotte an immediate return.
Protocols that summer included small-group workouts, daily temperature tests and expensive sanitation machines for workout equipment.
Eventually, everyone returned to practice, the season started a little late, and a handful of games were cancelled.
— Reporting by current Venice Gondolier sports editor Vinnie Portell
