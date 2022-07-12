There are countless athletes, coaches and teams who have made their mark on Venice sports history.
So much so that it’s hard to keep up with it all, let alone remember exactly how it happened.
Lucky for you, that’s where the Venice Gondolier comes in handy.
The Gondolier has been there for all of the big moments in Venice to tell the story.
This summer, we’re looking back at some of that sports history, week-by-week.
This week, we’ll remember how a member of the Venice community got his start in the area, a risky decision from a former Venice baseball great and check in on some former nationally ranked Venice YMCA swimmers.
A reminder of the rules: This list will contain moments, achievements, and flashbacks of this current week from 2005 (as far back as our archives go) to this past year.
Here’s some of the most memorable moments from July 10 — July 17, as told by the Venice Gondolier:
Slaton is new Venice boys basketball coach
This week 12 years ago, Venice High introduced James Slaton as its new head varsity boys basketball coach.
Slaton — currently the athletic director for Sarasota County schools — started in the area coaching the North Port boys basketball team, where he stayed for six years.
After relocating to coach at Oxford High in Oxford, Alabama, for three years, Slaton jumped at the chance to return to the area when Steve Cavallaro, the prior coach of the Indians, stepped down following the 2009-10 season.
“I’m pretty pumped,” Slaton told the Gondolier at the time. “Not sure I would ever get back to the area. It’s a great community and great situation. When the opportunity like Venice came along, I had to take a look at it. We are ecstatic.
“I’ve always had a lot of respect for Venice community and Venice High School,” he added. “Just a chance to be a part of it is big for us. Love to see our family go through and be a part of the community. For us, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come to a place like Venice where I know lot of people in (the) community.”
Slaton coached Venice for seven seasons, finishing with a career record of 97-95. Since Slaton stepped down following the 2016-17 season, the Indians have been led by John Flynn for two-plus seasons and then Mike Montgomery for two-plus seasons, a five-year stretch in which the Indians went 60-69.
This past spring, Venice hired Luke Davis, the former head boys JV coach at North Port, as its new head coach.
Still connected to the team, Slaton’s oldest son, KJ, played for the Indians and graduated in 2021. His second son, Kade, was a guard off the bench for Venice this past season, and is expected to contribute more entering his senior year this winter.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Perry D. Pentz
Longhi skips LSU, goes pro
Former Venice High baseball star Nick Longhi had a commitment to play baseball for LSU in hand, but couldn’t resist a chance to turn pro for his favorite team, the Boston Red Sox around this time nine years ago.
Longhi was drafted by Boston in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft after falling due to signability concerns. However, the Red Sox wound up with some extra funds after earlier picks elected to return to college, and gave Longhi a $440,000 signing bonus.
“We told Boston right off the bat what it would take to get me to play pro ball and miss out on the LSU experience,” Longhi told the Gondolier at the time. “They stepped up and made it happen.
“The only reason I’m not on campus right now is because it was the Boston Red Sox who drafted me,” he added.
Longhi bounced around the minor leagues for eight seasons in the Red Sox, Cincinnati Red and Colorado Rockies organizations.
His current career numbers are: a .272 batting average with 36 home runs, 150 doubles, 10 triples, 597 total hits, 268 runs, 306 RBIs and 187 walks across 635 games played and 2,435 plate appearances.
Following a year in which he hit .242 with 10 doubles and five home runs over 80 games for the Albuquerque Isotopes — the Triple-A team of the Rockies — Longhi opted to play Independent baseball with the Charleston Dirty Birds in the Atlantic League.
This summer, Longhi is hitting .306 with 57 hits, 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 34 runs, 39 RBIs and 23 walks across 51 games (213 plate appearances) in his age-26 season.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Rob Smith
Venice YMCA youth swimmers nationally ranked
This time six years ago, several area YMCA swimmers were excelling on a national level under local coach Bruce Patmos.
At the time, the group included Elias Corn, Nicholas Cavic, Sarah Koenig, Amadeusz Knop, Michaela Mattes, Michelle Whelton and Charlie Plaisted, and all were nationally-ranked swimmers when it came to YMCA competition.
“I kind of pride myself on developing 12 and unders because of the experience I’ve had with Anthony Ervin,” Patmos told the Gondolier at the time. “I started with him when he was 8 ... and now he’s a three-time Olympian. “You never know what’s going to happen with a youngster. You don’t give up on them and you just keep going.”
Several of those former YMCA National standouts are still representing our area in the pool today, with sights set on brighter futures like that of Ervin.
Koenig and Whelton (Venice High) and Plaisted (Charlotte High) graduated this past spring, and were all named to the Sun Preps All-Area squad.
Knop, a rising-senior, was also a Sun Preps All-Area swimmer this past year as he finished with a pair of second-place finishes (200 medley and 100 back) at states. Last summer, Knop qualified to participate in the U.S. Olympic Trials, and despite not advancing past the first round of cuts, he plans on trying to qualify again when the next round of trials come around.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Scott Lockwood
