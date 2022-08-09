There are countless athletes, coaches and teams who have made their mark on Venice sports history.
So much so that it’s hard to keep up with it all, let alone remember exactly how it happened.
Lucky for you, that’s where the Venice Gondolier comes in handy.
The Gondolier has been there for all of the big moments in Venice to tell the story.
This summer, we’ve looked back at some of that sports history, week-by-week. With high school sports returning next week, this will be the final week of this summer series.
This week, we’ll remember how an Indians coaching legend got his start, how a historic duo prepared for a title season, how a volleyball team conquered states for a fifth time and one of the most memorable transfers in school history.
A reminder of the rules: This list will contain moments, achievements, and flashbacks of this current week from 2005 (as far back as our archives go) to this past year.
Here’s some of the most memorable moments from August 8 — August 15, as told by the Venice Gondolier:
Indians ready to get season started
Venice coach John Peacock couldn’t wait to open fall camp for his first season in early August, 2007.
“I’m ready to go right now,” Peacock told the Gondolier at the time. “We’ve been working so long and so hard the last few months, I wish we could get a game in.”
Venice began its time under Peacock with a 48-17 spring game win over Lemon Bay. The first-year coach was working with a relatively young and inexperienced staff, including mainstays like defensive coordinator Larry Shannon, defensive backs coach Mike Bartlett and offensive line coach Dave Butler, while now-athletic director Pete Dombroski served as the junior varsity head coach.
Coming off a 1-8 season in ’06, Venice faced a seemingly daunting task in hosting a 12-1 Cardinal Mooney team.
“It’s tough to start off the season playing a team like that,” Peacock said. “I’m just going to try to keep it close.”
The Indians steamrolled the Cougars, 41-14, as they went on to finish 8-4 in what was Trey Burton’s sophomore season.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Debbie Kiewiet
Carpenter, Heiligh ready for final run
Venice High football players Bryce Carpenter, a quarterback, and Jaivon Heiligh, a receiver, had been chasing a state championship with the Indians for three years entering their senior season in early August of 2017.
Though the duo had already won three district titles and a regional championship, they weren’t satisfied just yet.
The two players had a special connection that wound up setting team and state records while also leading the way to a dominant state championship run — only the second in school history.
It’s something special to watch them out on the field,” Peacock told the Gondolier at the time. “It’s almost like they know what each other is thinking. It’s been neat to see how that’s grown.”
“I’ve been throwing to him for four years now, so I kind of know what he’s thinking and he knows what I’m thinking,” Carpenter later added.
That season, Carpenter and Heiligh connected for an eye-popping 131 receptions for 2,159 yards and 32 touchdowns during a season in which Venice went 14-1, losing only to IMG Academy while also notching its only win against St. Thomas Aquinas in school history.
Following high school, Carpenter and Heiligh stayed together as they both went on to play for Coastal Carolina, eventually helping the Chanticleers become ranked in the top 25 for the first time in program history.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Scott Lockwood
Venice volleyball builds new identity for ’17
This time in 2017, Venice volleyball coach Brian Wheatley said his team needed to find its identity. The Lady Indians were led by senior middle hitter Kelly Hubbard and a uniquely large group of nine juniors who gave the team an abundance of talent and depth. “Carley (Faulkner) had a great offseason and she’s really coming into her own,” Wheatley told the Gondolier at the time. “She can play middle or outside for us and she’s going to be one to really watch on our team — especially with the other two (Caitlin Montgomery and Hubbard) in the middle.
“We’ve got some really strong offensive weapons this year and it’s going to be fun to see how they develop throughout the season.”
At the time, Wheatley predicted that Manatee would be the team that could stand in the way of a district crown. Although the Indians dispatched the Hurricanes, 3-0, in districts on the way to the title, it took a narrow 3-2 (21-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19, 16-14) win over Manatee in regionals to keep the season alive.
Venice went on to finish 26-4 that season, defeating Leon (Tallahassee), 3-1, to win the state championship — its fifth and most recent in program history.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Scott Lockwood
Wideman transfers to Venice
The Venice football team has earned a reputation for attracting top transfer talent, but it’s hard to beat the buzz that Malachi Wideman caused when he joined the Indians in early August of 2019.
The senior football/basketball/track star was a four-star dual-sport (football and basketball) athlete, committed to Florida State at the time.
Though his addition was late — just a week before a Kickoff Classic game at Plant — it didn’t take Wideman long to learn the offense.
“Obviously he’s extremely talented or he wouldn’t have offers from Florida State and be a four-star recruit,” Peacock told the Gondolier at the time. “But he has a lot to learn in a short period of time. I’m not sure when we’ll be able to get him ready. It’s all about how fast he can learn the system, and then we’ll go from there.”
A little over a week later, Wideman reeled in a game-high six catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-30 win over the Panthers.
At the time, Wideman was unsure of where he would play high school basketball for his senior season, but eventually chose to stay at Venice. “That’s gonna be fun,” then-sophomore receiver Myles Weston said of playing alongside Wideman. “I’m definitely gonna try to get him to play basketball with us. I know if he plays basketball here, the gym is gonna be packed every night. He makes a big difference.”
Venice went 9-5 in 2019, losing to St. Thomas Aquinas in the regional championship. Wideman, however, was no disappointment as he recorded 65 catches for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games.
— Reporting by current Venice Gondolier sports editor Vinnie Portell
