Things very rarely go as planned in the high school football universe. Teams that are projected powerhouses fall by the wayside and underdogs outperform preseason expectations all the time.
Our area was no different in 2019.
In no particular order, here are five things that took us by surprise:
1. Pirate Stars take big leaps
With the graduation of some top offensive weapons in Marc Jean-Louis and Tyler Perry paired with a stacked district, there were certainly reservations of how good Port Charlotte would be this year.
There are expected progressions for players entering a second year as the starter, but for quarterback Logan Rogers and running back Ja’Nyrein Washington, it was more than just an uptick in production.
Rogers took command of the offense on and off the field, breaking the single-season touchdown record with 23 in just his second year at the helm. Behind him, Washington eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in a win over Hillsborough in the postseason after tallying 639 in 2018.
The Pirates were a surprise in general, winning 10 games and only losing to Palmetto (twice), coming a Hail Mary short of a regional final berth.
2. Tarpons reach regional final
This was more of a late-season surprise. After coming up short in the three most important regular season games — Braden River, Port Charlotte and Palmetto — things looked bleak in terms of a postseason run for Charlotte.
That didn’t last too long as the Tarpons won their final two regular season games, and then took down Westwood and survived a four-overtime thriller in the playoffs thanks to a 7-for-7 night from kicker Tyler Amaral, among other heroes.
Charlotte got hot at just the right time and reached the regional final for the ninth time, but fell to offensive juggernaut Palmetto. It didn’t come in dominant fashion like people predicted early in the year, but I doubt anyone in the program is debating that the team didn’t match expectations.
3. The sudden rise of Steffan Johnson
How many teams roll out three different quarterbacks in the second half of a season and reach the final four? Not many.
The Indians started with Nico DallaCosta then moved to Ryan Overstreet and finally landed on Steffan Johnson, a transfer from North Port, in the opening round of the playoffs. That led to a offensive revitalization in which the dual-threat QB broke the school’s single-game rushing record with a 387-yard performance against an undefeated Palm Beach Lakes team.
In just four games as the starting quarterback, Johnson finished as the team leader with 984 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns (13 rushing, 5 passing).
4. Lemon Bay makes the playoffs
There are reasons to discredit the Mantas playoff berth, but guess who won’t care? The Mantas.
Lemon Bay sparked a three-game run after losing the first seven games of the year and squeaked into the final seed of the region. The Mantas could’ve called it a season, but instead continued to fight, claiming a postseason berth with a rivalry win over North Port in the regular season finale.
Riding the run game and a stiff defense, the Mantas pulled together when it mattered and extended their season, though a tough draw against top-seeded Tampa Catholic resulted in a 35-6 defeat.
5. DeSoto gives offense a different spin
Everyone knows that the Bulldogs like to do two things: Run the ball and play physical defense.
Both were accomplished in 2019, but another dimension was added thanks to the elevation of Tony Blanding’s game. Replacing a strong running quarterback in Arnold Mele, Blanding brought a strong arm to the offense.
In two games of a five-game win streak, Blanding had back-to-back four touchdown games, setting a career high with 317 passing yards against LaBelle. Blanding returns next season, giving DeSoto plenty to be excited about.
