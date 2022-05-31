There have been so many athletic accomplishments in Venice, it’s hard to keep track of them all.
There have been championships won by Venice residents at nearly every level of sports — from Little League all the way to Trey Burton in the NFL.
This summer, the Venice Gondolier will publish accounts of championship victories, individual standout performances, athletes winning at the next level, and much more.
It seems as though a list like this in Venice could be endless, so each article will be focused on only on what happened that specific week as far back as 2005 (the furthest Venice Gondolier archives go back in our system).
Here’s some of the top moments from May 29 - June 4, as told by the Venice Gondolier:
Baseball wins states in late-night battle
The Class 7A state championship started in the evening on May 31, 2018, against Pace High School, and didn’t end until 1 a.m. Friday after nine innings.
After scoring a run in the top of the first, the Indians wouldn’t score again until the ninth when a pair of balls put in play — by pitcher Reese Jackowiak and shortstop Kevin Dubrule — forced a pair of throwing errors, giving the Indians a pair of insurance runs on the way to a 3-1 victory.
“Well, considering I’ve had three at-bats all season, I was just going up there trying to hit the ball maybe,” said Jackowiak, who also pitched four scoreless innings to end the game. “I started running and I heard the crowd go crazy, and it was just a feeling that you can’t describe.”
The game almost didn’t come down to that.
Pace coach Jason McBride put in pitcher Christian McCollough, who had pitched in relief on Wednesday and surpassed his 30-pitch limit — meaning he had to sit out one calendar day.
When the clock hit midnight, McBride went to McCollough in what was eventually ruled an illegal substitution.
Though the penalty for the substitution technically should have resulted in a forfeit, Florida High School Athletic Association Director George Tomyn said the state final should be decided on the field.
— Reporting by current Venice Gondolier sports editor Vinnie Portell
Baseball rallies twice to win sixth state title
The most recent state championship by the Venice High baseball team might have been its most impressive.
The Indians faced deficits in both the state semifinal and state final before rallying to win both — culminating June 1, 2019 with a 3-2 win over Doral Academy.
After falling behind early, Venice rallied with key hits from Dubrule, outfielder Zac Calhoon, second baseman Marek Houston to come back against the Firebirds.
“We stayed up,” Calhoon said of the Indians’ upbeat approach. “We were down 2-0. Yesterday, we were down 7-3. We stayed up. We kept that composure. It wasn’t my hit that won the game, it was my teammates’ attitudes that won the game.
“It all started August 27th with morning workouts. This group grinded it out every day and our coaches have guided us the right way.”
— Reporting by current Venice Gondolier sports editor Vinnie Portell
Youtzy steps in at QB for spring game win
In need of a new quarterback, the Venice High football team turned to Kale Youtzy for its spring game at Southeast High in Bradenton on May 31, 2012.
The senior proved ready for the moment as he led the Indians to a 21-13 win, accounting for most of the offense himself.
Youtzy completed 2-of-5 passes for 31 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 16 times for 120 yards and another score.
A quarterback on the JV team, Youtzy switched to safety and receiver when he was promoted to varsity in his junior season.
“Butterflies all in the stomach,” said Youtzy about his first start. “As soon as I got into the first couple of plays I got in rhythm. I made a couple of mistakes in the beginning.
“As soon as (the) game went on, I got better.”
— Reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Perry D. Pentz
Wheatley, Giovanini, Miller added to Venice Hall of Fame
Three well-known coaches were inducted into the Venice Hall of Fame at Bogey’s Restaurant on June 1, 2006.
Lou Giovanini, also a member of the Florida and National Senior Softball Hall of Fames, was voted in for his involvement with the sport in Venice. Giovanini, an active player in the area, served as the president of Venice Senior Softball for some time.
Bert Miller became involved in youth sports when he moved to Venice in 1984. In the 22 years from then to his induction into the Hall, he coached Little League, YMCA youth basketball and with the Venice Vikings Pop Warner team.
Brian Wheatley, then a 35-years-old with two state titles, now owns a much more impressive resume 16 years after his induction.
“I’m just along for the ride,” he said. “My assistants, the players and the community drive the wagon.
“I’m a little embarrassed,” he added. “All the coaches at the school work very hard. Those other guys work just as hard. I’m lucky I guess.”
— Reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Claude Lewis
Baseball hoped to finish ranked nation’s No. 1
The Venice High baseball team already had the 2013 state championship wrapped up by June 1, but the Indians still had a shot at claiming a national championship — at least according to two major media outlets.
Heading into the California high school baseball state playoffs, Venice was ranked No. 1 by Perfect Game and No. 2 by Baseball America. The Indians needed a loss from Harvard-Westlake, but ultimately didn’t get it, finishing as national runners-up.
— Reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Rob Smith
