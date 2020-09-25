PORT CHARLOTTE — Solomon Luther scored three first half touchdowns as Port Charlotte rolled to a 38-0 thrashing of Sarasota Friday night at Pirates Cove.
After waiting out a lightning delay and Senior Night ceremonies, the Pirates wasted no time putting away the mistake-prone Sailors.
After stopping Sarasota’s initial possession on downs near midfield, Port Charlotte needed just two plays to take a 7-0 lead. A 9-yard run by Jakeemis Pelham and a face mask penalty put the ball at the Sailors 30 and Pelham broke free on a scamper to the end zone on the next play to put PC on top with 7:06 to go in the first quarter.
The Sailors had to punt on their next possession and the Pirates moved 76 yards in six plays with Logan Rogers throwing a strike to Luther in the end zone from 28 yards out to make it 14-0 with 3:21 remaining in the first.
Sarasota gambled and lost the next time it had the ball as quarterback Dom Bennett was dropped for a 1-yard loss on fourth down at the Sailor 39. The Pirates needed just one play to reach the end zone as Luther went 39 yards on an end-around to give the Pirates a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Port Charlotte got two breaks the next time it had the ball, as the Sailors fumbled on a punt return, and then were penalized 20 yards on one play to set the Pirates up with a first down at the Sarasota 24. A 27-yard pass to Luther gave the Pirates a first down at the 11, but a TD pass to Alex Perry was nullified by a penalty and Port Charlotte was forced to settle for a 34-yard field goal by Trevin Howard to make it 24-0 with 5:18 to go before halftime.
In the waning moments of the second quarter, the Pirates were the beneficiaries of another Sailor fumble and took over at the Sarasota 41. Rogers gained 11 yards on the first play, then hit Luther in the right corner of the end zone from 30 yards out to increase the margin to 31-0 with 1:15 remaining in the quarter.
Port Charlotte’s defense came up big and forced Sarasota to punt. The Pirates took over at the Sailors 43 with 30 seconds before halftime. Rogers and Perry combined on a 42-yard pass to the 1 yard line, and Rogers took it over from there with 6 seconds to play to make it 38-0 and usher in a running clock for the second half.
Key Plays: The Pirates needed to run only nine plays from scrimmage to take the 21-0 first quarter lead.
Key Stats: Luther had 5 catches for 127 yards and carried the ball twice for an additional 45 yards. Rogers was 7 for 16 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Pelham had 9 carries for 54 yards. The Pirates second stringers took over in the second half.
What it means: Port Charlotte improved to 3-1 on the season, bouncing back from its first defeat last week at Palmetto. The Pirates will host Southeast next week.
Quote: “We didn’t play well last week so it really kind of stuck in our craw all week,” Pirates coach Jordan Ingman said. “We really wanted to come out and play well and play hard and execute because the way we ended last week’s game was really not very good. We’re blessed with some good players and we saw some things we thought we would be able to exploit.”
