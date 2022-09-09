It’s only been three weeks, but there are new athletes littered across the Venice High campus that have bolstered teams this fall.
It’s plain to see that some of their hot starts are for real.
The football team is fresh off a state championship, but reloaded with several new players that have helped Venice (1-1) earn a No. 8 ranking in Florida and a No. 53 ranking in the nation, according to MaxPreps.
On the volleyball court, some new additions and some improved returners have the Lady Indians (7-3) out to a start that has them ranked No. 4 in 7A and No. 12 in the state, according to MaxPreps.
In individual sports, newcomers have already recorded top-five tournament finishes among fields of more than 100 individual competitors in cross country and golf.
And the swimming season just started this past Wednesday with a tri-match in Sarasota.
Here’s some of the top newcomers a few weeks in:
Ryan Matulevich
Matulevich put Sarasota County on notice as a freshman as he was the No. 1 target in the Cardinal Mooney passing game last season.
Now at Venice, Matulevich is giving some of the best DBs in the state trouble every Friday night. Through two weeks the sophomore leads the Indians with nine receptions for 114 yards and a pair of clutch two-point conversions against Miami Northwestern.
Summer Kohler
It hasn’t taken long for Kohler to make herself feel at home at Venice. A transfer from Imagine School at North Port, Kohler has led the team in kills in several matches through a strong start. The sophomore can play outside hitter, back row and has experience as a setter.
Kohler has only gotten better as the season has gone on — evidenced by her 21-kill night in a three-set win over Braden River this past week.
Kyla Freddolino
It would have been impressive enough if Freddolino simply focused on soccer after debuting as a freshman starter for last year's defending state champs.
However, she's already proven to be a talented volleyball player, too, earning a rotational role right out of the gate in her first varsity season.
Freddolino has been especially deadly from the service line, with a fast and powerful serve that has been difficult for opponents to handle.
Brooks Bentley
It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Bentley has found early success as an Indian. The son of the passing game coordinator at USF and the younger brother of former college quarterback Jake Bentley, Brooks came to Venice this year as a seasoned senior rated as a 3-star quarterback by 247Sports.
The new gunslinger on campus has adjusted well to an offense that has struggled to get on the same page with new players at nearly every position.
This past week, Bentley led the game-winning drive in which he scored from a yard out to steal the game from Naples — making a play in a moment where it was desperately needed.
Darcy Cernansky
The Venice girls cross country team has opened with a pair of top-five finishes — fifth place at Lemon Bay and second place at Estero — and Cernansky is a big reason why.
The senior opened with a 12th-place individual finish at Lemon Bay before taking fifth this past weekend in Estero.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.