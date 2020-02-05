A small cardboard box wrapped in a Dillard’s grocery bag held the answer to the question on the minds of many area college football fans over the past two months — where would Malachi Wideman sign?
Seated among nine other Indians signees shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on National Signing Day, Wideman put an end to the questions, pulling out a white cap emblazoned with an orange Tennessee “T” from the box as hundreds of onlookers applauded his decision.
Alongside Wideman were soccer players Mason Schilling (Bemidji State) and Kat Jordan (Columbia), swimmer Rene Strezenicky Franko (Columbia), football players Carson Peters (Valdosta State) and Garrett French (UCF) and baseball players Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) and Zachary Calhoon (FGCU), Vincent Marino (Southeastern basketball) and Bennett Rossell (Stetson rowing).
Though several schools appealed to Wideman — he took visits to Florida State, Auburn, Oregon, Ole Miss and Tennessee — he chose to spend his college days in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“After countless nights of not getting sleep and just thinking what’s best for me and where I’m gonna be at, I just feel like Tennessee is best for my interest,” he said. “I like the weather there and I’m just comfortable there.
“It was one of the hardest decisions of my life.”
The talented two-sport athlete led Venice to the state semifinals with 65 rec. for 1,064 yards and 13 TDs and has been the best player on the school’s basketball team, routinely scoring 20 or more points and throwing down highlight-reel worthy dunks.
“He was the most explosive athlete I’ve ever coached,” Venice football coach John Peacock said. “His athletic ability is off the charts.”
But while things have come easy to Wideman on the field, choosing where to spend his next few years is something he struggled with.
Wideman waited so long to announce his decision that college coaches continued to call his mother, Angela Wideman, up until the very last minute on Wednesday.
“He kept me in limbo because he’s a jokester,” Angela said. “He’s like the biggest prankster in the world, so sometimes I don’t know whether to believe him. It was hard to know what he was doing. He kept a poker face the whole time. I guess he didn’t want me to get so excited and tell someone.
“With the last minute phone calls I haven’t slept in like two days. My phone has been off the hook up until like two minutes ago.”
The uncertainty around Wideman escalated back on Dec. 18 when he was not seated next to fellow Venice football player Thomas Shrader for the early signing period. It was expected that Shrader, who signed to play football with Florida State, would be going to play alongside Wideman with the Seminoles.
Then, the 6-foot-5 senior reopened his recruitment.
Though it was a decision that came down to the wire, with Oregon and Ole Miss making hard pushes late, FSU was the school that was making the choice so difficult, Wideman said.
“FSU, of course,” said Wideman of what other school he was close to signing with. “That’s probably one of the biggest decisions I’ve made in my life is to go out of state and get away rather than just staying home.”
According to Wideman, the plan is still for him to play both football and basketball as a Volunteer. While the wide receiver is finishing up the football season, he said he’ll be expected to watch basketball film and stay up to date with the team before suiting up in January, after the college football bowl season.
The goal is for him to play right away on the football field, and work himself into the basketball lineup. At Tennessee he plans on majoring in sports business and said he also hopes to take classes on money management to prepare himself for the world of professional sports — if or when that day comes.
“You can either respect my decision or you won’t,” Wideman said. “But I just know when this process has come to its bitter end, you have to do what’s best for you. At the end of the day, the person who wants you to go somewhere isn’t going to be the person who is going to stay at that place for the next couple of years. It’s you.
“So you have to go with your heart.”
Five other area athletes also announced their college decisions: two football players, Charlotte’s Malakai Menzer (Cornell University) and North Port’s John Victor Oliveira (Urbana University) and Imagine School basketball players Katie Klein (McDaniel College), Arianna Andrade (Hillsborough Community College) and Skyelar Woods (Aurora University).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.