Even if you didn't know Virginia Luther personally, you'd probably recognize her voice.
Her iconic "Hey, hey, hey, hey" chant has echoed around the Port Charlotte Pirates' and Bandits' football fields for the past seven years.
Bullhorn in hand, she led chants and cheered on her teams, never uttering negative comments toward opponents or refs. She drew laughs from both sides of the field and smirks from the Pirate players as she egged them on to force turnovers or score touchdowns.
That included her two boys Virgil and Solomon, who were standouts on the varsity team this year, just like their two brothers before them and two brothers who will follow in their footsteps in years to come.
Nicknamed "Mama Luther", she didn't miss a Friday night game, home or away, and spent the majority of her Saturdays for the past seven years supporting the Port Charlotte Pop Warner organization.
"She was one of the most positive people I've ever met," Port Charlotte football coach Jordan Ingman said. "I've had one of her sons play for me for seven years, so we've seen her through the happy times, the sad times and she's always been a constant happy force no matter what's going on. She was the life of the stands."
"She loved her kids more than anything and she let them know that. Everyone that was associated with her knows that she loved her kids, they were her world and that says a lot about her."
But the sidelines now fall quiet as the Port Charlotte community mourns her passing.
Luther, 55, passed away Thursday night in her sleep, leaving behind a husband, Virgil, and nine children — Martin, Tyreece, Solomon, Virgil, Samuel, Tyrell, Virgil, Dominique and Clenesha.
Today we lost a very special member of our football family and community. Please keep the Luther family in your prayers. If you would like to help please clink on the links below Go Fund Me: https://t.co/U5KNsanp5hMeal delivery sign up: https://t.co/2krincgeSX— Coach Ingman (@coach_ingman) December 20, 2019
"Those boys are the most courteous and loving young men because that's how Momma wanted them to be," said Donna Barrett, a longtime friend of the family. "She raised them to always be positive, look up, give all you can and always be respectful. This is a hard day."
For those looking to offer assistance, a gofundme account has been set up to cover funeral costs and a MealTrain is available to provide meals for the family. Both links are available at yoursun.com.
The Bandits are also gathering gift cards to give to the family for the holidays. They will be at the Bandits field off Quesada Ave on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. to collect them.
