The Manatee High football team couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start on Friday night against Venice, and used it to power its way to a district championship.
The Hurricanes recovered a fumbled snap and scored soon after on the first drive of the game. Moments later, Manatee (5-4) scored once again as rain poured down at Powell-Davis Stadium to stretch the lead to 13-0.
Venice couldn’t recover from the slow start as it stumbled its way to a 30-13 finish to end the regular season.
“That was tough, but we should have been able to respond,” Venice coach John Peacock said of going down 13-0 7:21 into the game. “But we didn’t. We needed to respond to that.
“Manatee played well and played hard. They definitely wanted a little bit more than we did.”
The Hurricanes used a strong rushing attack — to the tune of 349 yards — as they ran time off the clock all game long.
Though the Indians were down just 16-7 at halftime, they couldn’t score again until it was too late — allowing Manatee to control the clock for the rest of the game.
Key plays: A bad snap by Venice on the first drive of the game but the Indians in a hole early, with Manatee recovering the ball at the 15 yard line.
After Tyson Phelps punched in a 5-yard touchdown to open the scoring, the Indians punted and Manatee running back Napoleon Harris took a 25-yard run to the Venice 5-yard line.
Harris ran in a 5-yard score of his own one play later to put his team up two scores early.
However, Venice put together a long drive of its own and cashed in with a 4-yard run by quarterback Steffan Johnson to stay within reach.
An interception by Venice linebacker Rowan Foskin stopped the next Manatee drive, but Ryan Overstreet then threw the first of his three interceptions. Two penalties on the play — one for unnecessary roughness and one for unsportsmanlike conduct — brought the ball to the 14-yard line to set up a Hurricanes field goal.
Tyreak Allen of Manatee ended the first half with his second interception.
Both teams traded a pair of punts in the third quarter before Phelps scored his second touchdown of the night to open the fourth quarter — putting Manatee up, 23-7.
Though Overstreet hit Malachi Wideman for an 18-yard touchdown with 8:37 to go to make it 23-13, the comeback effort was too little, too late for the Indians.
Key stats: Venice quarterbacks turned the ball over four times — with Johnson unable to field a bad snap on the first drive and Overstreet throwing three interceptions.
Venice couldn’t get out of its own way even when it didn’t turn the ball over, committing 12 penalties for 113 yards that often extended Manatee drives.
The Hurricanes kept the Indians offense off the field with its rushing attack — highlighted by 20 carries for 111 yards by Harris and 26 carries for 152 yards by Phelps. The two running backs also each scored two touchdowns.
Manatee struggled throwing the ball, completing just 5-of-15 passes and an interception, but it didn’t slow down its offense.
Venice couldn’t find the same success on the ground, running 26 times for 113 yards.
What it means: Venice lost the district championship to Manatee, meaning it will fall from anywhere from 5th to 8th in the FHSAA RPI rankings. However, the Indians will most likely still make the playoffs and could have another shot at the Hurricanes in the regional rounds.
Quote: “When both of them play, we’re 5-0,” Manatee coach Yusuf Shakir said. “I told people all year, we’ve got a shot when we get healthy. This team just developed and got better. When we were 0-3, they blocked out all the noise and the locked in. Our community got behind us and our real supporters supported us and that’s what got us to where we are now.
“It’s phenomenal (to win a district title).”
