BRADENTON — They had to be separated even before kickoff.
There was no time for pleasantries when the Venice High football team traveled to play at district-rival Manatee on Friday night — with the Hurricanes waving flags in the face of Indians players and taunting them before their pregame entrance.
On the field it turned into a heavyweight bout with each team trading blows until the Hurricanes got the last punch — as Tyreak Allen intercepted Colin Blazek with under 1:30 to play to hold on for a 32-27 win at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium.
“They played better,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “They did a nice job keeping the clock running and keeping us off the field. We didn’t make a play when we had a chance. We had time to do what we wanted to in that last possession there, and we didn’t execute.
“It would’ve been nice to go down there, make a play and win the game.”
Venice (6-3) held a 14-13 halftime lead, and the game would stay tight until the end.
The Hurricanes opened the second half driving down to score on a 10-yard run by Jabari Dunbar. Then, Venice answered seconds later as Chuck Brantley returned the kickoff 95 yards for a score.
After trading two more touchdown passes — a 58-yard toss from Jayse Berzowski to Jayden Corbett for Manatee and a 21-yard throw from Blazek to Jayshon Platt for Venice — two-way Hurricanes player Irone Jackson returned the kickoff 87 yards to the Venice 2-yard-line.
A false start, a holding penalty and two 1-yard runs set up the Hurricanes with a 3rd and goal from the 20, but Berzowski found Corbett over the middle for what would be the game-deciding score.
“That was huge, golly,” Peacock said of Manatee scoring on 3rd and goal from the 20-yard-line in the fourth quarter. “I though they were gonna run a draw play. That was a big, big play for sure.”
Key Plays: Manatee’s first score was set up by a risky play — a 24-yard completion from Berzowski to Corbett on 4th and 23. A few plays later, the Hurricanes were in the end zone to take a 6-0 lead.
Venice also had a long pass play to bail itself out of trouble. Facing 3rd and long, Blazek hit Platt down the right sideline for a 35-yard gain. Shortly after, the Indians scored to take a 7-6 lead.
Brantley’s 95-yard kickoff return touchdown gave Venice a 21-19 second-half lead, and swung momentum to the Indians.
However, a targeting call against the Indians on 3rd down kept the ensuing Manatee drive alive. Two plays after the penalty, Berzowski found Corbett for a 58-yard score and the lead.
The Indians answered right back with some clutch play of their own — with Blazek finding Platt for a 21-yard score on 4th and 11 for a 27-26 lead.
However, Jackson’s 87-yard kickoff return and the following Corbett score was the final nail in the coffin for Venice.
Key Stats: Manatee ran running back Kyree Jones all night long in an effort to control the clock and tire the Venice defense. Jones finished with 36 carries for 136 yards.
Corbett caused problems for the Indians all night. He scored Manatee’s final two touchdowns — from 58 and 20 yards — and finished with 6 receptions for 129 yards and the two touchdowns.
What it means: Venice has now lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. It also means that the Indians cannot claim this year’s district championship — with Manatee winning it for two years straight. However, a regular season game with Clearwater International Academy remains for Venice to get back on track before the playoffs.
Quote: “That was huge. It changed the whole game, didn’t it? It kind of evened out the other one that we gave up for a touchdown.” — Manatee head coach Yusuf Shakir on Jackson’s 87-yard kickoff return to set up the game-deciding touchdown.
