Lemon Bay moved into the Final Four at the Class 1A state dual championships on Friday, crushing Anclote 78-3 to win a regional championship at Kissimmee.
Later Friday, Charlotte fell 37-34 in a Class 2A regional championship dual that featured multiple momentum swings and came down to the final minute of the final round of the final match.
The Mantas recorded 10 pins, half coming in under a minute. Louis Baldor dispatched Anclote’s Alexander Rodriguez in 10 seconds to win at 195. Anclote did managed to earn one victory when Corgin Caldwell outlasted Lemon Bay’s Tyson Jackson for a 10-4 decision at 285. There also were three Anclote forfeits to round out the scoring.
“I’m really proud of this team’s continued improvement,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said. “We prepared for this event and it was great to get a good win like we did.”
Lemon Bay will face Somerset at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Somerset defeated Cardinal Gibbons 40-21 to advance. This year marks the third time in the four years of the dual state meets that Lemon Bay has reached the Final Four.
“(Saturday) won’t be easy and we have our work cut out for us,” Schyck said. “But hopefully we will come and compete hard and see what we can do.”
Lake Highland Prep, which has won the Class 1A title in every season of the tournament’s existence, did not participate in this year’s event after leaving the FHSAA at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Later in the day, Charlotte and Palmetto Ridge crossed paths for the third time this season. The Bears outpointed Charlotte in the Captain Archer, but the Tarpons evened the score during the Osceola Knockout.
Andrew Austin and Isaac Church staked Charlotte to a 10-0 lead by winning their matches at 126 and 132. The Tarpons then took a 29-16 lead with a dominant run through the middleweights. Lucas Willis recorded a pin in just 13 seconds and Cody Rice pinned his opponent in the first round as well as Charlotte won at 160, 170, 182 and 195.
Palmetto Ridge responded in the heavyweights, then as the card turned over to the final three lightweight divisions. The Bears took a 31-29 advantage with two matches to go. Patrick Nolan kept the Tarpons alive with a dominating 18-1 technical fall at 113, pushing Charlotte back into the lead at 34-31 with one match to go.
Derek Paull took Palmetto Ridge’s Jean Valoria into the third round of the 120 bout, but Valoria managed to get the pin with just 31 seconds remaining to send the Bears into the Final Four.
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
