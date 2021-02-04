A year ago, Lemon Bay found out just how long the road to a state championship is when Bishop Kenny smacked down the Manta Rays 8-0 in the Class 4A girls soccer semifinals.
It is a lesson they have now imparted upon a young LaBelle squad at the front end of their latest playoff run.
Sophia Cherniak and Jacoby Maldonado each recorded hat tricks as Lemon Bay stopped the Cowgirls 8-0 with 15:04 remaining Thursday in a District 4A-8 semifinal.
Cherniak said the start of this year’s playoffs is an exciting time for Lemon Bay. The Manta Rays (11-6) are eager to know what they have gained by playing a much more difficult schedule this season in wake of last season’s disappointment.
“It’s a really exciting experience because of what we’ve worked through this season,” she said. “We’ve played tougher teams because of how far we went last season, so this is like a test. I think everybody is really excited about that, to see how far we can go this year.”
Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said keeping the team focused on getting better incrementally, no matter the opponent, has been part of the process.
“Whatever we’re doing, we want to get better,” Cooke said. “We’re working on possessing the ball, making nice passes, making sure we’re playing Lemon Bay soccer and not playing the other team’s pace. That’s always our focus. Just trying to do all the little things really nicely.”
Lemon Bay did little things and big things throughout Thursday’s romp.
The Mantas ultimately unloaded 30 shots on the Cowgirls’ two goalkeepers. Lauren Raggazzone opened the scoring by taking a perfect pass from Cherniak for a header at the 30:40 mark. Maldonado’s first goal came a few minutes later on a penalty kick, then Raggazzone tucked a shot just inside the right post for a 3-0 Lemon Bay lead.
Cherniak’s first goal came in front of an empty net when LaBelle’s goalkeeper was caught out of position. Maldonado knocked home her second goal one minute later to close out the first half.
LeBelle’s defense stiffened at the outset of the second half, but Cherniak would break through at the 24:10 mark, then Maldonado and Cherniak would wrap up their individual hat tricks and close out the game.
In Raggazzone, Cherniak and Maldonado, the Manta Rays boast a precision-passing, potent and diverse attack that can give opponents fits on defense.
“That trio in and of itself is really what makes our team so successful,” Cooke said. “Lauren gets a lot (of attention) because she’s usually the one at the end of the ball, but Sophia and Jacoby do a lot of the work to get the ball to her.
“Jacoby’s beautiful with the ball at her feet,” Cooke continued. “She can take shots from anywhere.”
Cherniak — Lemon Bay’s second-leading scorer and assist leader — said she is enjoying the luxury of having a pair of teammates to whom she can distribute.
“It’s very nice because sometimes on teams, you’ll push up on the attacking and you won’t have anybody there to help you, versus now, having two really strong forwards up there,” she said. “It really helps out the team and then of course there’s everybody all around that kind of helps keep our defense together as well.”
It was Lemon Bay’s eighth shutout and third win by the mercy rule. Up next is a road trip to Mariner for the district championship on Monday. The Tritons are 13-4-3 and ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.
“It’s going to be a gritty battle,” Cooke said. “Mariner is a good team. They have a solid foundation. They have young players, too, but their young players are very talented. They come from clubs from all over. It’s going to be a fight.”
