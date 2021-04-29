CAPE CORAL — Experience trumped upstarts Thursday night when Mariner methodically worked its way back from an early deficit and walked it off against a young Lemon Bay team that struggled with uncharacteristic errors and mental miscues.
Anthony Pimentel delivered a game-winning single with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Tritons won the District 4A-12 title, 6-5.
The Mantas (18-7), committed six errors and made a costly mental mistake just before Pimentel’s game-winner, which would have gotten them out of the inning and forced the game into extras.
“No doubt, we gave it away but what breaks my heart is these kids gave it their all,” Lemon Bay assistant coach Mel Brnovich said. “We had great approaches offensively. … The little miscues we made with ground balls in the infield, a dropped fly ball to right, it all added up.”
It all began so promising for the Mantas after they struck for three runs to open the game, all coming with two outs. Javy Albarran and Mason Boltinghouse delivered run-scoring singles. The Mantas pushed their advantage to 4-0 in the third inning when Joel Vazquez scored on a wild pitch after his deep fly ball turned into a three-base error.
Mariner (15-12) got a run back in its half of the third, then Lemon Bay’s fortunes began to shift on consecutive plays in the fourth inning. With Vazquez at third and Sebastian Daubner at first, Lemon Bay put on a trick play where Daubner purposefully allowed himself to be picked off. Vazquez broke for home and appeared to cross the plate well before the tag, but the umpire ruled him out, explaining Mariner got the tag on Vazquez’s foot while he was still airborne.
Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales argued the call and was sent to the dugout, but the umpire threw out Lemon Bay’s first-base coach during the argument, which was an automatic ejection for Gonzales as well.
Moments later, Daubner was ruled out on play at third and a potential rally died.
Mariner kept pecking away at Lemon Bay starter Ryan Mickey, then reliever Barrett Curry, with Lemon Bay errors letting the Tritons edge closer until a dropped fly ball and a wild throw on a potential double play knotted the game at 5-5 in the sixth.
Lemon Bay got the go-ahead run to second with one out in its half of the seventh, but stranded it. With new life, the senior-laden Tritons got runners to second and third with two outs when Lemon Bay made its final, fatal miscue of the night.
On a ground ball back to the pitcher, the Mantas tried to get the runner at third instead of making the easy play at first to end the inning. The runner got back to third safely, loading the bases and setting the stage for Pimentel’s heroics.
Lemon Bay lost the game, but its season is not over. The Mantas will travel to Sebring next week for the first round of the Class 4A regionals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.