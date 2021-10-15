LAKE PLACID – There was a sequence at the start of the second half of Friday’s 35-0 Lemon Bay victory against Lake Placid that showed just how much the Manta Rays have been playing with their food this season.
On the opening drive of the third quarter with Lemon Bay leading 14-0, Aaron Pasick ripped off a 47-yard touchdown run that was called back due to a holding penalty. Two plays later, Pasick hauled in a Trey Rutan pass and raced for a 52-yard touchdown. That score also was erased by penalty.
No matter – on the next play, Pasick gathered in a Rutan pass and broke Green Dragon ankles all the way to the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown and a 21-0 Mantas lead.
The defense then drove Lake Placid backward for 10 yards until Ashton Tucker forced and recovered a fumble to set up the Mantas at the Green Dragons 23. On the first play, Jason Hogan took the handoff and raced 23 yards for a touchdown and in the span of two minutes, Lemon Bay had doubled its lead to 28-0.
Pasick had a night for the scrapbook. In the second quarter, he returned a punt for a 63-yard touchdown. He even got involved in the running game with 3 carries for 32 yards.
“You know, he’s got, like, 15 touchdowns but only five have counted, unfortunately,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said before turning to the night as a whole. “We needed a test. We got one tonight. Everything has come easy and I think we got a little bit full of ourselves.”
Lemon Bay had just 86 total yards of offense in the first half with a Hogan 4-yard touchdown run as the offense’s lone points before halftime. After the eruption of points to begin the second half, things got a bit chippy and penalties mounted on both teams. All that served to do was dial in the Mantas’ defense.
Lake Placid (3-5) ran just 11 plays in the second half due to primarily to the Mantas’ front seven. Of those plays, seven went for either no yards or negative yardage.
“By halftime, our guys normally have their helmets off and you know what? Credit to (Lake Placid),” Southwell said. “They didn’t roll over, they played hard and we had to regroup at halftime and came out and played a little bit better.”
Lemon Bay improved to 6-0 on the season and will return home next week to face Avon Park.
KEY PLAYS: Pick any of 15 plays that went for no yards or negative yardage. Lemon Bay allowed just one first down. … Caleb Whitmore capped the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown reception from Rutan.
KEY STATS: Lemon Bay finished with 275 total yards after the slow first half. The Mantas got 190 yards on the ground. Hogan led the way with 68 yards on 10 carries. … Lemon Bay ran just 39 plays in the game.
WHAT IT MEANS: The potentially magical undefeated season remains well in play. Avon Park was well on its way to another blowout defeat on Friday and should enter next week’s game at 2-4. The Mantas will then close out the season with a road trip to a good Neumann team and a home date against an improving North Port squad.
QUOTE: “I can’t say enough about our defense. As a play caller, it’s nice to know I can take some chances because the defense is going to hold them.” – Southwell
