Lemon Bay will send five individuals and two relay teams to the Class 2A state swimming championships Saturday at Sailfish Aquatic Center in Stuart.
All will be pulling some form of double duty.
Joey Sacco, Trey Scott, Beckett Koss and Victor Fazler make up Lemon Bay’s 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay teams and will have to compete in those events in addition to the individual events for which they qualified during last week’s regional meet.
It’s not an easy task, especially for Fazler, who is competing in the 1-meter diving competition as well and will have to run back and forth between the swimming and diving venues.
“That’s going to be tough, but he can do it,” Lemon Bay coach Dawn Hall said with a laugh. “It’s his first year at states. Everyone else has been there before, so he’s really excited.”
Sacco has been a go-to middle distance swimmer for the Mantas in the past, but has been helping the team in the shorter distances this year. He qualified 16th for the 200 free and 21st for the 100 free.
“He probably could have been in the 500, but it was one of the years when we needed someone to swim something else,” Hall said.
Scott will compete in the 200 free, where he finished just behind Sacco at the region meet and the 500 free, where he qualified 16th. Hall said his times should improve at the state meet.
“He should drop down because he hasn’t tapered that much yet,” Hall said. “He should be dropping some decent time if we can get in the pool this week.”
Lingering effects from Tropical Storm Eta have wreaked havoc on practice, Hall said, leaving the team to spend its time in the weight room. “That will play a huge role if there are storms the rest of this week.”
Koss, a standout sophomore who surprised with his trip to state as a freshman a year ago, has the best shot of the Mantas to crack the top-8. He qualified ninth in the 100 free. He also is competing in the 200 individual medley, where he qualified 17th.
“We expect a lot out of him,” Hall said. “He’s the youngest of the guys that qualified, but he does really well. Last year as a freshman going in his eyes were opened, like holy cow, but this year he should be a little more comfortable and hopefully by his junior and senior year he can really step up.”
Meghan Brown, a junior, has been a rock for the Manta girls. She qualified in two events as well – the 100 free (18th) and 100 backstroke (11th).
“She just Meghan. She’s the only girl who has qualified the last couple of years and she’s just a very solid, quiet, hard worker,” Hall said. “She’s a great kid to have swim for you.”
Sacco, Scott, Koss and Fazler’s 200 free relay team has a chance to post the top finish overall for the Mantas. They qualified fifth after winning the region meet. The same foursome qualified 10th in the 200 medley.
“The medley relay is first,” Hall said. “Then Trey and Joey have to turn around and do the 200 free. There’s not much rest. That’s a hard turnaround because you’ve got to get all that lactic acid out of your system and warm down and get back up there pretty quick.”
Like all other teams in the region, Lemon Bay was limited to dual meets and the two county-wide competitions. The strange year came on the heels of the club season being largely shut down by COVID-19. Getting in shape has been the main challenge.
“A lot of them were out of the water for two or three months, which for a club swimmer is unheard of,” Hall said. “It definitely was a setback. I think the times may not be quite as quick, but I don’t know. They’ve all been working hard, so who knows.”
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
