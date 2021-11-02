ENGLEWOOD – The Lemon Bay volleyball team huddled in the moments following its sweep of Weeki Wachee in the Region 4A-2 semifinal and looked up at a banner hanging in the rafters of Tom Cantanzarite Gymnasium.
The banner displayed past Manta Rays region champions. There was an empty spot next to the most recent year, 2007. The Mantas were all smiles and there was some back-slapping. Mostly, though, the appearance was of a team with no interest in premature celebrations. There remains unfinished business.
No. 2 seed Lemon Bay crushed the third-seeded District 4A-5 champions 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 in a match that was only that close due to a brief loss of focus in each of the last two sets.
“The first set was phenomenal, they had everything on fire,” Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said. “Then like we’ve said before, we sometimes fall asleep in the middle of our games, but we pour it on at the end.”
Lemon Bay was ahead 14-3 just five minutes into the match on its way to the first set victory. They scored 8 of the final 11 points in the second set, then led 23-14 in the third before a temporary slip in serve-receive.
“Speaking for myself, my approach was that I needed to get excited,” sophomore Presley Engelauf said. “I think this week the game plan was to come in excited and win excited. This is a big stepping stone for Lemon Bay volleyball and that was something we needed to come in knowing.”
When Weeki Wachee’s final serve sailed over the back line, Lemon Bay advanced to its first region championship match in 14 years.
In the process, the Mantas tied the school season record for wins, improving to 26-2.
“Tied for the most wins with the least losses, too,” Auer said.
Lemon Bay came into the season with modest goals following a 7-10 campaign in 2020. That young team returned most of its core along with a key transfer (Kendall Steinert) and a top player coming back from injury (Gabi Crespo).
“My goal for this year was to beat last year’s record,” Engelauf said. “So once we hit that, the next step was to make regionals and here we are. We’re kind of setting the goals as we go along now. We have by far exceeded my original goal.”
Auer echoed that sentiment, pointing to a match during the regular season that hinted something special was developing.
“When we beat Charlotte that first time, it was like, yeah, this is good,” Auer said. “Then we beat them again and it was, ‘whoa.’”
All of the Manta Rays hitters got involved Tuesday, but Ocean Roth led the way with 11 kills. Crespo had 9 and Engelauf 8. Roth also led the team with 12 digs. She and Steinert each served up a pair of aces.
In 2007, the Mantas won the region title by defeating DeSoto County. That Mantas team went on to finish as the state runner-up. If they are to repeat history in 2021, they will have to go through Academy of the Holy Names. The Jaguars (20-8) are the region’s top seed and swept Tarpon Springs on Tuesday for the right to play host to the Mantas on Saturday.
Of the seven teams to defeat AHN, six are still alive in their respective brackets. The seventh was knocked out by another team that is still playing.
“They want to keep playing, so we’re playing on Saturday,” Auer said with a laugh. “We haven’t had a road trip in a while so it will be good. People talk about their strength of schedule and ours, but look where we’re at. There are only eight teams left.”
