ARCADIA — Jason Hogan scored twice and the Lemon Bay High School defense throttled DeSoto as the Manta Rays remained unbeaten with a 36-0 victory Saturday.
Lemon Bay (4-0) got some gifts from DeSoto (1-2) on its opening drive, including an offside on fourth down to set up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trey Rutan to Aaron Pasick to make it 7-0.
Though the Mantas fumbled inside the DeSoto 5 on their next drive, Hogan plunged in for the first of his two one-yard touchdowns on their ensuing possession to make it 14-0.
Toward the end of the half, Rutan found Landon Spanninger on a 67-yard catch-and-run, which set up Hogan’s second score with eight seconds remaining in the half to make it 20-0.
Rutan used his legs to extend the lead to 27-0 with a 16-yard run, Spanninger scored from three yards out, and Jason Slicker kicked a 33-yard field goal to set up a running clock for the remainder of the game midway through the fourth quarter.
DeSoto got nothing going on offense after scoring 63 points in its first two games, ending up with just 72 yards of total offense and four first downs.
KEY PLAYS: The 67-yard catch and run from Rutan to Spanninger in the closing minute of the first half set up Hogan’s second touchdown at the end of the half to make it 20-0. That sent the Bulldogs into halftime with their heads down.
WHAT IT MEANS: Lemon Bay remains unbeaten and showed it can move the ball with its three-headed monster of Rutan, Hogan and Spanninger. DeSoto is playing teams much tougher than last year, but the Bulldogs have a long way to go to compete with the big dogs.
KEY STATS: Hogan had 90 yards rushing, while Spanninger had 116 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, DeSoto was limited to 72 yards of total offense.
QUOTES: “Our staff did an amazing job coming up with a great scheme and coached it with precision. The kids bought into it and that’s as good of defense as we’ve played in a long time.” — Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell
