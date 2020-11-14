ENGLEWOOD — Jason Hogan scored four touchdowns as Lemon Bay overcame a slow start to defeat Lake Placid, 42-6, in a Class 4A-Region 4 quarterfinal matchup Saturday night.
It was Lemon Bay’s first playoff win in 17 years.
The Manta Rays had defeated the Green Dragons, 42-0, in a regular season game last month, so Lake Placid shook up its game plan and went to a three back formation to attempt to run down the clock and keep the ball away from Lemon Bay’s offense.
“They were a spread finesse team with a bunch of big guys the first time we played them,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “They realized they needed to do something different and they went two tight ends and two or three fullbacks every snap. We knew that was going to be a challenge because they had a size advantage on us.”
The Mantas only had the ball for six plays in the first quarter, but that was enough to take a 7-0 lead on Hogan’s 1-yard TD run with 5:41 to go in the quarter. Lake Placid then kept the ball for a 16-play drive that ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Taking over at their own 28 with 2:40 to go before halftime, Lemon Bay moved quickly downfield and took a 14-0 lead at intermission on a 3-yard Hogan run.
The Mantas recovered an onside kick attempt at the start of the third quarter and moved 52 yards in 7 plays to extend the margin to 21-0 on a 3-yard Hogan TD run. Lake Placid then capitalized on a long kickoff return and answered with a 1-yard run by Keyshawn Legree to cut the deficit to 21-6 midway through the quarter.
But the Mantas quickly responded with a long drive and a 7-yard keeper by Austin Andrle to make it 28-6 with 1:55 to go in the third period.
Lemon Bay took advantage of an Aaron Pasick interception and a short Dragon punt to score twice more in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Hogan and a 1-yard run by Jacob Sekach that initiated a running clock.
“I challenged our offensive line at halftime that I didn’t want to throw another pass,” Southwell said. “I’m really proud of our football team. It’s the first time in 17 years that we’ve won a playoff game. That’s pretty cool.”
Key Plays: A 31-yard pass from Andrle to Pasick took the ball to the 1-yard line and set up the Mantas first score. Then, taking over in the waning moments of the first half, Anderle completed passes of 24 yards to Pasick and 40 yards to Devon Prokopiak to bring the ball to the 3 and set up the second TD.
In the third quarter, a 19-yard gain by Sekach put the ball on the 1 and led to Hogan’s third TD that made it 21-0.
Early in the fourth quarter, Pasick picked off a Dragon pass on fourth down and brought it back to the 4. A penalty took the ball to the 2, and Hogan made it 35-6 on the next play.
Key Stats: The Mantas running game was bottled up for much of the first half. Sekach finished as the leading ground gainer with 65 yards on 7 carries. Hogan had 52 yards on 15 attempts and Anderle ran for 45 yards on 6 carries. Anderle was 4-for-4 passing for 102 yards. Pasick caught 2 for 55 yards and Prokopiak had 2 catches for 47 yards.
The Dragons were led by Woody Gayle, who rushed for 112 yards on 21 carries.
What It Means: Lemon Bay won its eighth in a row to improve to 8-1 on the season and will head to Delray Beach to take on American Heritage in the semifinals next Friday night.
Quote: “We showed a little bit of rust in the first quarter from having a great season and having two weeks off,” Southwell said. “But our guys answered that. They got their legs under them and we started to stop them. In the first half, because they kept it for a quarter and a half, we had to throw it at the end of the half. But I think we took the life out of them running and pounding it in the second half.”
