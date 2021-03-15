Kim Pinkham has been a part of some crazy games in her time as the coach of Lemon Bay softball.
Her teams have gone on deep playoff runs, won on walk-off hits and scored as many as 48 runs in a game. This past week’s 35-24 win over Mariner, though, was one that will be hard to beat.
“We’ve had games where we’ve scored more runs, but not like that,” Pinkham said. "Not where the other team scored so many runs. Not with six home runs. Not with 41 hits.
“For them to overcome three major deficits where they could’ve just rolled over, there came a point where it was like, ‘Oh, we got another hit. Of course, another hit.’ It was sloppy at times. It was great softball at times. It was unbelievable at times.”
Lemon Bay (2-7) took a 5-0 lead in the first inning on three singles, a walk and two errors by Mariner, but that was only the beginning of a seven-inning back-and-forth.
Mariner sophomore Katie Campbell, who is hitting .545 with 4 HR through seven games, hit two grand slams — one in the second and one in the fifth.
“She opened up their scoring with a grand slam where she just drilled it,” Pinkham said. “So, you just tip your cap to her. She comes up again, bases loaded and (assistant coach Sean) Strickland and I look at each other like, ‘You think she can do this again?’
“Sure enough, boom, she hits it right off the scoreboard. So, of course we walked her the next time she came up.”
The Mantas came back, though, trailing, 9-6, after the second, trailing, 15-6, after the third and trailing, 21-14, after the fifth — until they finally broke out in the sixth and seventh innings.
Lemon Bay added 10 runs in the sixth on three walks, four singles, two doubles, an error and a home run from Kendall Bennett — her first varsity homer.
“We went up 5-0, and then it was 6-5, like ‘There goes that.’” Pinkham said. “Then we came back and tied it. Then they went way up. There was no safe point in that game. Even when we scored 10 in the sixth, we didn’t feel safe.
“Their poor pitcher threw over 200 pitches. Thank God she’s young, but I don’t know how she was able to move the next day.”
Lemon Bay tacked on another 10 runs in the seventh to finally pull away.
The Mantas reached on an error twice, walked once, had one batter hit by a pitch, hit five singles, one double and a home run from Haley Gulsby — also her first long ball in varsity play.
The win was just the second of the season — through 10 games — for Lemon Bay, but showed it has a potentially explosive offense. The Mantas will play at North Port on Friday in their only game this week.
Here’s what the rest of the area has been up to:
Venice (7-2): The Indians pushed their winning streak to five straight this past week as their offense stayed hot — beating up on Parrish Community, 10-3, and Port Charlotte, 19-2.
Eight regulars are hitting .316 or better for Venice as it continues to make a case for the distinction of the best area team.
The Indians host Christian Academy of Knoxville today at 4 p.m. in their only game of the week.
Charlotte (4-3): The Tarpons have feasted on lesser teams this year — beating Lemon Bay, Naples, Port Charlotte and Palmetto Ridge — but have struggled against top competition.
Charlotte lost to Lakewood Ranch for a second time — first, 10-0, then, 12-0 — this past week and also lost, 1-0, to Riverview despite a complete game three-hitter from freshman Mia Flores.
The Tarpons are off this week for spring break.
North Port (3-4): The Bobcats had about as good of a week as any team could ask for, going 2-0 and outscoring their competition, 23-0.
Senior pitcher Taylor Roche broke her own school record in her first game back from a three-game absence — striking out 17 Pirates in an 8-0 complete game win over Port Charlotte.
North Port will host Lemon Bay on Friday at 6 p.m. in its only game of the week.
Port Charlotte (3-6): The Pirates started off the week well, beating DeSoto County, 4-0, but that hot start turned around quickly.
Port Charlotte lost, 8-0, at North Port and then, 19-2, in a four-inning game at Venice.
The Pirates are off this week for spring break.
DeSoto County (3-6): The bats came to life for the Bulldogs this week as they scored 34 runs across three games. However, 24 of those runs came in a 24-1 win over Bayshore as DeSoto County lost, 4-0, to Port Charlotte and lost, 12-10, to Lake Placid.
The Bulldogs are off this week for spring break.
