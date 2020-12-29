ENGLEWOOD — Both local teams picked up victories on Day 2 of the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday shootout Tuesday night, albeit in very different ways.
Lemon Bay’s girls basketball team went down to the wire before closing out a 65-62 win over Naples, while Port Charlotte coasted to a 58-23 rout of Ida Baker.
The Manta Rays and Golden Eagles went back and forth during a tense fourth quarter before two free throws by Katelyn Ziarnicki with 33 seconds to play finally gave Lemon Bay the lead for good.
The Mantas had dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 12-1 to pull away from a 17-17 tie and take a 29-18 lead at halftime behind 15 points by Taylor Moormann. Naples cut into the lead by unveiling a full-court press to start the third quarter, but Lemon Bay soon adjusted and increased the margin to 39-27 before Ziarnicki picked up her fourth foul and headed to the bench.
Soon, the Eagles had erased the deficit entirely, although Lemon Bay managed to hold on to a 44-42 lead heading into the final quarter.
“Katelyn got into foul trouble and she’s our primary ball handler,” Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said. “We expected the pressure to come, but we finally figured it out and the younger girls had to step up.”
After Molly Richards scored five quick points at the start of the fourth period to give Naples the lead, it was sophomore Breanna Carroll who stepped up for the Mantas with back-to-back three pointers to put Lemon Bay back in front. A long three by Carroll near the 3-minute mark gave the Mantas a five-point lead, but Naples again battled back and took a 62-60 lead on three-pointer by Richards with a minute to go.
Lemon Bay quickly moved the ball up court and freshman Madeleine Googins was fouled and made both free throws to tie the game at 62.
The Mantas got a defensive stop and Ziarnicki was fouled while dribbling along the left sideline and sank the two free throws to give Lemon Bay a 64-62 lead. The Eagles had another chance, but turned the ball over and Carroll added another free throw in the final seconds to account for the final margin and improve the Mantas record to 8-4 on the season.
Carroll had 14 of her team high 20 points in the fourth quarter and was the only Lemon Bay player to make a basket from the floor in the period.
“It was a great effort,” Jones said. “She just took over. We kind of expected that from her when she moved down here in the spring. She’s kind of getting adjusted, so we expect her to be a leader in the end.”
Carroll hauled in 6 rebounds to go along with her 20 points, while Moormann finished with 19 points and 7 rebounds, and Ziarnicki added 11 points. Richards led Naples, now 6-8, with 20 points and Caroline Figueroa added 19.
Port Charlotte had no trouble with Baker in the first game of the night, jumping out to a 19-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and extending it to 41-12 at intermission. The running clock started midway through the third quarter as the Pirates were able to bounce back from a frustrating loss to Naples on Monday.
“The effort was there and they listened,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “There’s still a lot to get better on but for being shorthanded and everything it’s good to get the W.”
Ariyanna Lockey-Progl led the Pirates (7-5) with 21 points, while Delaini Morris added 14 and Bryanna Griffiths chipped in with 10. The Bulldogs fell to 5-8 and were led by Nicole Bono with 10 points.
“There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be fine tuned but it was all-in-all a successful day,” Progl said. “It’s hard when you’ve got two starters down and three of your top defensive players are out between injuries or being on vacation for the holidays.
“It makes you kind of have to redirect how you want your scheme to be for the teams you’re playing.”
