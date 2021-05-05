ENGLEWOOD – Long gone is the stretch of three seasons in which Lemon Bay won a total of four games. Also long gone is a subsequent span of four seasons in which the Manta Rays won 27.
What remains fresh for the Mantas who will make up the 2021 team is the 8-2 campaign of this past season and the accompanying desire to make that year the floor, not the ceiling, of a new winning tradition.
“That’s the standard and we talk to the guys as freshman and tell them your job over the next four years is to take the program, wherever it is, and get it to the next rung up,” said Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell. “The bar was set kind of high last year, but that season is over, and not a point we scored or gave up counts this year. Everything starts over.”
With a large influx of rising sophomores dotting the practice field this week as Lemon Bay begins spring drills, rising seniors Jason Hogan and Everett Baker are making a point of driving home Southwell’s message.
“We want to pick up better than last year, better with every single practice,” Hogan said. “Like Coach says, 'we start next practice where we finished the last. We pick up and get better, so I just want to pick up last season where it was and add to it and make it better and finish stronger.”
Baker said it was his goal to make sure the newbies hit the ground running during this month of practice.
“We’re not going to expect anything less because they’re new,” Baker said. “We’re going to be establishing a new culture here. As good as it was already, we want to establish a winning culture. We want to make this town known for winning. That’s what we’re going to do to the best of our ability.”
Like any team, there have been losses to graduation. Quarterback Austin Anderle’s 1,326 total yards and 17 touchdowns are gone, as are the majority of linemen that worked the trenches alongside Baker.
Southwell said Anderle’s likely successors will be a pair of signal-callers as well as a wildcat package that would take advantage of the team’s deep running back unit.
Rising junior Trey Rutan has more experience as Anderle’s backup during the past season, but Southwell said he was bullish on rising sophomore Lorenzo Mauceri, who flashed on junior varsity and has since gone through something of a growth spurt.
“Those two are battling it out, and then we have a bunch of packages where some of our skill guys are quarterbacks,” Southwell said. “We are developing them as passers, but we’ll have some athletes and some wildcat packages, too.”
No matter who stands in at quarterback, Hogan and backfield mate Jacob Sekach will be the engine under the offense’s hood. Hogan ran for more than 1,300 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020 while Sekach added nearly 700 yards and six scores.
Baker said the running game’s success begins up front with him and his new trench mates.
“I feel like it is a big priority of mine to make sure we’re all on the same page when it comes to game time because our running game was a huge part of our offense,” he said. “I want to make sure we’re all ready to go come spring game.”
No stranger to setting lofty individual goals, Hogan is hoisting a high bar for himself in 2021.
“I’m aiming for 30 touchdowns this year and 2,000 rushing yards,” Hogan said. “We’ll see what happens. Our line is pretty good. I think it’s possible, but I definitely want to make it more about the team than myself. If we can win our last game, that’s more important than how many touchdowns I can score.”
2020 record: 8-2, lost to American Heritage 49-7 in Class 4A region semifinal.
Key losses: QB-FS Austin Anderle, WR-CB Devon Prokopiak, MLB Henry Schouten, K Caleb Reigle, TE-DE Louis Baldor, DT-OG Kaleb Smith, T-DT Mitch Ramsey, G-DE Dimitri Saaby, T-DT Tyler Fuller, G-DT Thomas Gallagher, C-DT Kyle O’Connell.
Key addition: QB Lorenzo Mauceri.
Key returners: RB Jason Hogan, T-DT Everett Baker, QB Trey Rutan, RB-CB Jacob Sekach, WR-FS Mason Boltinghouse, WR-CB Aaron Pasick, T-DT Jackson Benedict, OLB Chris Domoracki, G Kameron Wilson, C-DT Daniel Wear.
Biggest strength: Running back.
With nearly 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns amassed between them, Jason Hogan and Jacob Sekach give the Mantas an obvious area to build around entering the 2021 season. Their presence will take a lot of pressure off quarterbacks Trey Rutan and Lorenzo Mauceri as they work themselves into the offense.
Biggest need: Offensive and defensive lines.
Graduation hammered the Mantas on both sides of the ball along the line. Everett Baker, a two-time All-Area selection is the lone player with significant starting experience.
Spring game: at Evangelical Christian, 7 p.m., May 27.
