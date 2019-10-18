ENGLEWOOD — Keeping the ball on the ground on a wet field, Lemon Bay rolled to a 35-6 victory over mistake-prone Avon Park on homecoming night at Veterans Stadium for its first victory of the season.
The Manta Rays were in control from the outset. After holding the Red Devils to a three-and-out on their first possession, Lemon Bay started from its own 33 following a punt.
It took 11 plays for the Mantas to find the end zone on a 4-yard sweep by Colby McCauley for a 7-0 lead with 4:29 to go in the first quarter.
John Moore intercepted an Avon Park pass on the next possession, giving the Mantas the ball on the 15. After one TD was called back, Jason Hogan scored on a 3-yard run to make it 14-0 with 1:19 to go in the first period.
The Lemon Bay offense ground to a halt for the rest of the half, but the Red Devils couldn’t get out of their own way, gaining only 34 yards and one first down in the first 24 minutes.
The Mantas scored twice more in the third quarter, taking the second half kickoff and driving for a 1-yard run by McCauley. The drive was helped out by two personal foul penalties against Avon Park. Then another interception by Moore in Red Devil territory set up an 11-yard keeper up the middle by quarterback Austin Anderle to give the Mantas a 28-0 lead.
Aidan Moore added a 48-yard TD run with 2:47 to go for Lemon Bay’s final score of the evening.
KEY PLAYS: John Moore’s two picks set up two Lemon Bay scores. An 18-yard run by McCauley on the opening drive set up his first touchdown. The senior carried six times for 44 yards during the march. Aidan Moore also had a fumble recovery in Avon Park territory in the third quarter, but a 43-yard field goal attempt by John Moore was wide left.
KEY STATS: Aidan Moore gained 89 yards on eight carries, his last carry of the night was his 48 yard scoring run in which he broke several tackles. McCauley finished with 69 yards on 18 attempts. The Mantas only attempted two passes all night in the on and off rain.
“That’s our recipe for winning,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “Also the conditions tonight, we didn’t need to throw so we didn’t. We will someday.”
WHAT IT MEANS: The Mantas are now 1-7 on the season, but are incredibly still alive for a Class 4A-Region 3 playoff spot. “We discussed it as a football team,” Southwell said. “As crazy as it sounds, we weren’t mathematically eliminated. We said we’ve got a three-week season and if we can go undefeated, we might have a chance for a fourth game.”
The Mantas will travel to Bonita Springs, a first year varsity program, next Friday night.
QUOTE: “We finally had our whole football team,” Southwell said. “From the first quarter of the first game against Port Charlotte we hadn’t had our quarterback and a few other guys. So the bye week let us get healthy and we had some focused intense practices and it showed tonight. It was a complete game, offense, defense and special teams.”
