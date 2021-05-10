There are two ways to look at what happened on April 29 in Cape Coral.
For Lemon Bay, a 4-0 lead disappeared after two bad calls, three ejections and six errors, resulting in a heartbreaking loss that cost the Mantas a district title.
For Mariner, it was a rally from a 4-0 deficit, keyed by two big plays and opportunistic at-bats, capped by Anthony Pimentel’s walk-off single for a thrilling 6-5, district-clinching victory.
In the week between, a bitter dispute between the schools concerning what took place that night cost Lemon Bay its head coach, Zach Gonzales, and senior center fielder Sebastian Daubner for its win-or-go-home regional quarterfinal at Sebring on Thursday. It took every ounce of effort from the entire roster that night, but Lemon Bay prevailed in 10 innings, 5-4, on Abel Albarran’s solo home run.
Now comes the rematch at Mariner.
“We lost to Mariner in the district championship, so we’re coming back for them,” Albarran said after Thursday’s game. “We’re coming with our best pitcher and their best pitcher and it’s going to be a game.
"Maybe just like this, but we have a lot of pride in ourselves and we’re going to take this game. We’re going to take it.”
When Albarran refers to both team’s best pitchers, he is talking about himself and Mariner’s Michael Scalise. Neither faced the other in the teams’ first meeting. Albarran pitched into the seventh inning against Sebring, allowing four hits, uncharacteristically walking four and striking out seven. For the season, Albarran sports a 1.00 earned run average in 49.2 innings, allowing just 18 hits and 23 walks while fanning 72.
While Albarran is a power-pitching right-hander, Scalise is a soft-tossing lefty who has known nothing but success. In just over 62 innings, he has allowed 29 hits and 29 walks while fanning 87.
Lemon Bay’s uncharacteristic defensive and mental miscues in the teams’ first meeting also should be a one-time aberration. The Mantas still struggled at times against Sebring, but made the key plays when they needed in order to avoid what could have been another walkoff loss that ended their season.
Example: Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth, Mariner got its first two baserunners to second and third with no outs. With the home crowd roaring, Lemon Bay reliever Barrett Curry made the play of the night when Blue Streaks batter Reid Whitehouse attempted a game-winning suicide squeeze. Curry bounded off the mound and caught the bunt in the air, then chased down the runner who attempted to score from third for a double play.
Moments later, catcher Javi Albarran nabbed the other baserunner attempting to steal third and set the stage for his younger brother’s heroics.
A win Tuesday at Mariner will mean a trip to the region final in what many around the young Lemon Bay program consider to be a year ahead of schedule. More than that, Gonzales and Daubner will be back on the field. The Mantas will still be without Gonzales and Daubner for the Mariner rematch.
Thursday as the Mantas headed back to the dugout following their postgame celebration in shallow left field, Albarran called the team back together and asked them to meet at the Lemon Bay baseball field the following afternoon so they could properly celebrate the win with their missing head coach.
“We were doing it for Coach Gonzo and Sebastian and we really respect them and have a lot of pride in them because they do so much for us,” Albarran said afterward. “We just wanted to win this game for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.