Who’s on first at Lemon Bay?
No one. They’re already on second.
The walking doubles who call themselves the Manta Rays have begun the season about as well as any team could hope. Lemon Bay’s loaded – yet young – roster boasts speed in spades and the sort of pitching depth that could make the Mantas the envy of the region.
“We’re one of the most athletic teams I’ve ever had, one of the most athletic teams I’ve ever seen,” first-year Mantas head coach Zach Gonzalez said. Gonzalez and Mel Brnovich swapped positions heading into this season after several years together, with Brnovich serving as an assistant this season.
“We’re fast. We like to put pressure on people,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going to come out and put it on them. Make the defense make plays. We’ll try and run on you, and make you make a play on us.”
So far, so good. In its first two games, Lemon Bay outscored Bradenton Southeast and Booker 21-0, stealing a whopping 23 bases in the process.
“We saw that as one of our strengths and our approach was we knew we could get guys on, we knew we could run on them and we knew it would cause issues to the arms,” Gonzalez said. “Holding guys on and making sure they’re not moving to the next base kind of gets in your head, makes you throw more balls. So, we try to play to that strength.”
In an 8-0 win against Southeast on Wednesday, Lemon Bay stole 16 bases, led by Ryan Mickey and Joel Vasquez, who each swiped three. Thursday, the Mantas stepped up a level in opposition, facing Booker ace Gehrig Wright, who is headed to Virginia Military Institute after upping his velocity into the low-90s this past offseason.
“We knew we were going to have to steal bases to get him rattled because we knew how good a pitcher he was,” sophomore Trey Rutan said. “That and a loud dugout, that really helps get in his head. We love to scream at the pitcher. We do our best to get in his head and get him out of his comfort zone, too.”
Lemon Bay erupted for seven runs in the second inning, chasing Wright, and won 13-0 despite collecting just five hits. The difference in the game were the nine walks and seven stolen bases Lemon Bay coaxed out of Booker’s battery.
“It’s pretty amazing. When you get on first, you already know you’re taking second,” said Mickey, another sophomore. “And once you get that going, it’s so amazing.”
Junior Colin Gamber said the action on the basepaths energized the team on the field and in the dugout.
“We’re loud, we’re up and as soon as someone steals,” he said. “They’re shouting and hollerin’ from second and we’re shouting and hollerin’ back.”
At this point, it’s worth mentioning Lemon Bay’s pitching staff delivered a pair of combined no-hitters.
“We’ve got arms. We have a stable,” Gonzalez said. “We have 11 arms that we trust throwing on the mound and giving us a lot of strikes and competing.”
The junior trio of Jason Lapage, Bryce Noll and Liam Porter combined on the no-no against Southeast, accumulating 11 strikeouts and one walk. Against Booker, sophomore Abel Albarran went four innings while Barret Curry tossed the fifth.
Mickey, a lefthander, will make his season debut on Wednesday when Lemon Bay plays host to Clewiston. Lemon Bay’s roster is loaded with juniors and sophomores with a dash of freshmen and seniors. All-area center fielder Sebastian Daubner returns for his senior season. Curry and Abel’s brother Javy Albarran are seniors as well, but the team’s depth comes from its middle classes.
Rutan said the roster makeup has created an atmosphere where everyone displays a tangible amount of leadership, rather than having that attribute concentrated in one or two team captains.
“We have a young team but we all know baseball really well. I think the difference this year, though is leadership,” Rutan said. “This year we have a lot of kids like Colin, Abel and Javy, and they’re just leaders and all they want to do is get out here and get better.”
Recent seasons have been a struggle at Lemon Bay. After reaching the regional finals in 2018, the Mantas dropped off to 8-17 in 2019. Last year, they were 2-4 when the coronavirus struck, ruining Brnovich’s final tour and prematurely concluding the careers of 10 seniors.
There’s no doubt, however, as to where this team is headed according to Mickey and Gamber.
“Frankly, right now, I’m pretty sure this team is better than any other team we’ve had,” Mickey said.
“We want it all,” Gamber said. “That’s all we want.”
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
