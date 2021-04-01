ENGLEWOOD — It’s been nearly impossible to beat the Lemon Bay tennis teams this season, but the Port Charlotte boys squad came close on Thursday.
The Lady Mantas handled the Lady Pirates, 7-0, as Port Charlotte No. 1 player Cassidy Gibbs sat out with an illness. On the boys side, Lemon Bay was without No. 3 player Billy Rand, and fell behind in singles play before taking both doubles matches in a 4-3 win at Lemon Bay High School.
“We started out down a player so that kind of hurt us because he had to bump everyone up,” Mantas boys tennis coach Seamus McCarthy said.
“We had to have both of our doubles teams come through, and they both wound up winning, which was awesome.”
The Lemon Bay girls improved their record to 11-1 while the boys moved to 11-2 as they continue to pile on the wins with the district tournament approaching on April 13 — at Cape Coral for the boys and at Lemon Bay for the girls.
The boys have lost to Sebring and Cape Coral this year, and could likely face the Seahawks in the district tournament.
“We played Cape Coral, who is our big competition, (Wednesday) and we lost 6-1, but losing our No. 3 was a surprise and we had an hour-and-a-half ride down there,” McCarthy said. “It just didn’t seem like we were focused. With a healthy team, we have a good chance of taking districts.
“We’re kind of where I was thinking we’d be. We have a young team. Matt Hutcherson is our only senior. The rest of them are sophomores and freshmen.”
Hutcherson lost to Pirates No. 1 Nikolas Frost, 7-6 (4), 6-2, but helped his team secure the victory by teaming up with Gray Lowder — who won his No. 3 singles match, 6-2, 7-5 over Jonah Katz — for an 8-3 win in No. 1 doubles.
Freshman Hunter Andres gave the Mantas their only other win in No. 2 singles and also teamed up with Daniel Bliss to win No. 2 doubles, 8-3.
“We had a freshman, Hunter Andres, come out,” McCarthy said. “I didn’t know about him, but he came in and has been our No. 2. I think he’s only lost twice this year in 13 matches.
“He’s been a nice surprise. And Matt Hutcherson has stepped up to be our No. 1 this year, and he’s had an outstanding season as well.”
The Lady Mantas had a much easier time winning their match against Port Charlotte.
Lemon Bay won all singles and doubles matches, with the closest being No. 4 singles player Fabiana Artigas defeating Summerlin Williams, 6-4, 6-4.
But handling teams with ease has been nothing new for Lemon Bay.
“They’re playing well,” Lemon Bay girls tennis coach Darrell Roach said. “We’re about where we need to be. I’m really happy with our record being 11-1, but it’s gonna be tough for us to win our district.
“That’s always our goal, to win districts and regionals and go to states, but we definitely have our work cut out for us knowing some of the teams we have to face.”
The Mantas will have to face a tough Cypress Lake team in districts and then potentially Sebring and McKeel Academy in the region — all dangerous teams, Roach said.
“We have to do it as a team, and that’s what the girls know,” he said. “We beat Cypress Lake, 4-3, but they were down a girl at the time, and we’ve beaten Sebring in a tight match.
“But they’re both tough.”
