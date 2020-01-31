ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay boys soccer team trudged through a soggy field and overcame an early deficit without flinching to advance to the District 4A-8 semifinals for the second straight year.
Bayshore scored in the first three minutes, but the Mantas (11-3-3) responded with two goals in two minutes to nab the 3-1 win.
“All year long we’ve done well if they score to not only not get discouraged, but turn around and get a goal right away,” Lemon Bay coach Mark Hertz said. “Usually they’ve done well with that. If they had two goals on us right away I may have been a bit upset. But one goal lights a fire under them.”
The Bruins, who came into the game with a 2-12-2 record, applied offensive pressure from the jump and opened the scoring in the third minute with a goal from Brayan Guerra.
Wanting to regain the momentum quickly, the Mantas immediately pushed the ball upfield. Nearing the end of the fourth minute, Lemon Bay’s Nicholas Neumeyer took a shot from just outside the box.
The Bayshore keeper couldn’t trap the ball as it deflected off his chest and into the nearby foot of Trayton White, who tapped it in for the equalizer.
A minute later, off a free kick from Neumeyer from left of the box, the ball rolled through the legs of two Mantas before Esteban Alvarez sent it to the left of the Bayshore keeper for the go-ahead goal.
“We’ve had that issue before where we’ve gone down in the beginning, but we’ve always seemed to pull it together,” White said. “We dominated right after that (Bayshore) goal, it turned us on and really woke us up.”
Before the first half ran out, Lemon Bay keeper Alex Johnson helped preserve the lead with two acrobatic plays on back-to-back Bayshore attacks.
A Bayshore forward was driving in from Johnson’s right and sent a rocket back across his body. But Johnson leapt to his left and snagged the on-target shot. A few moments later, another forward charged Johnson from the opposite side, but was again turned away. He finished with 12 saves.
“I see the guy coming down with the ball and I have to look over my shoulder to see if anyone’s on my back post,” Johnson said. “I’m just trying to cut down every angle I can and make it as hard of a shot as I can. The ball was slippery and the rain made it worse, but I held on.”
As the game progressed, so did the rain, which made things difficult on the offense as well.
.@lemonbaysoccer gets some insurance off this set piece goal from Caleb Reigle to make it 3-1 with 22:20 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/iqiHnpRnkS— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) February 1, 2020
It wasn’t until the 58th minute that Lemon Bay would extend its lead. Off a corner kick, Caleb Reigle got the ball in the box off a deflection and booted it low and slow to make it 3-1.
Lemon Bay continues one of the most successful seasons in school history and will face off against No. 2 seed LaBelle on the road on Wednesday.
