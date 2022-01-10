ENGLEWOOD — It was Senior Night for Lemon Bay’s girls soccer team and the Mantas had just two to celebrate.
Sophia Cherniak and Kylie Robbins strode across the field with family in tow as the public address announcer spoke of their various achievements and accolades to the cheers of the crowd and their teammates.
So it was only fitting that the two should bookend Lemon Bay’s 9-1 victory against Port Charlotte, with Cherniak scoring the first goal and Robbins the last, ending the game with 15:08 remaining on the clock.
Were they thinking about that during the game?
“I was,” Robbins said, looking sheepishly to Cherniak for her response.
“To be honest, I was not,” Cherniak said as both laughed. “But it turned out cool.”
Eventually, that is, because before the Mantas scored their nine goals, Port Charlotte scored its one.
The Pirates attacked at the opening whistle, putting the Mantas’ defense on its back foot as Alea Jones stormed up the middle and rifled a shot past Isabelle Ragazzone.
“We were hoping to get out early and try to get them off balance a little bit and see if we could start something different,” Port Charlotte coach Bob Theriault said. “As our season has gone on, our offense has been getting better and stronger, so we felt if we could take advantage of that early, we might be able to jump on them and get them rattled.”
It didn’t work.
Cherniak raced past two Pirate defenders and slipped the first of her four goals past goalkeeper Trea Taylor to knot the game with 34:37 to go in the first half. Later in the period, Cherniak delivered her second goal and Sofia Ferjiani followed with a goal of her own just 22 seconds later for a 3-1 lead and Lemon Bay was off to the races.
Kerri Matson scored just before half, then Cherniak opened the second half with her other two goals, which were sandwiched around Anabel Mallard’s score.
“She’s quite a force of nature and I can imagine how intimidating that must be for a goalkeeper or defender to have Sophia bearing down on you,” Cooke said. “She’s a dynamic player, I love watching her play. When she gets the ball at her feet, you know something’s going to happen.”
It was right about then, just before Isabella Swelland’s goal pushed the game to the brink of stoppage, Robbins began to ponder some Senior Night heroics.
“I was trying to do that,” Robbins said. “I noticed on the seventh goal or the eighth one. I was like yeah, I should definitely get the last one to finish out like this.”
Ripping a page out of the Book of Cherniak, Robbins split the Pirate defense, broke away to go one-on-one with Pirate goalkeeper November Smoot and buried the clincher.
A hearty celebration ensued.
“They came off the field and they were super excited because Kylie and Sophia have been best friends since they were little,” Cooke said. “So having Sophia score the first goal of the game and Kylie the last goal, it was nice to bookend it with both of our seniors getting to finish the ball tonight.”
Lemon Bay improved to 10-4-1 with the win. A busy week will see the Mantas in action Tuesday at Riverview and Thursday at district foe Bonita Springs before loading up Friday morning and traveling to Key West for a Saturday morning contest.
Port Charlotte, in the middle of a rugged stretch of its schedule, suffered its fourth consecutive defeat. The Pirates (3-7) will travel to Imagine on Tuesday and play host to rival Charlotte on Friday.
