ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay had not won a district volleyball title since 2012. Gabi Crespo was 8 that year.
Last year was to be her first season on the Manta Rays’ varsity team. She got sick, missed the season and the ultra-young Mantas scuffled along to a non-descript finish.
This year?
“It’s going so well and it’s really been a big blessing because usually games haven't gone the best for us,” she said. “Having gone this far is really good, especially for my senior year. I’m really grateful for it.”
Crespo spoke while wearing a white t-shirt emblazoned with a gold chain. The shirt said something about the Manta Rays being district champions.
The Manta Rays pounded their way to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of Port Charlotte on their first step into postseason play. Crespo pointed to the volleyball banner hanging in the Tom Cantanzarite gymnasium rafters and said it was going to be nice to add 2021 to the district pennant.
“We wanted to get up there on the banner,” she said. “Hopefully we get up there for regionals, too.”
Lemon Bay (24-2) asserted itself immediately, jumping out to a 7-2 lead on kills from Crespo and Ocean Roth. As Crespo kept pounding winners, Roth began serving winners. The Mantas pushed their lead to 11 points and the Pirates couldn’t close the gap.
“We don’t really have a whole lot of hitters, so we really have to rely on our defense and blocking,” Port Charlotte interim coach Christine Burkhart said. “It’s one of those things where, when you play against good teams, you have to be flawless.”
Lemon Bay never relented, even when Port Charlotte jumped to a 7-2 lead to begin the second set. Crespo started a rally with a kill, then Presley Engelauf pounded four more into the court to knot the game at 7-7. In short order, the Mantas led, 21-12 and cruised to the set victory.
Roth and Crespo then combined for three kills to open the third set and Lemon Bay simply pulled away for the sweep. Roth’s kill to end it brought the Lemon Bay student section to its feet and ended Port Charlotte’s run of four consecutive district championships.
“All of us were coming in with a lot of fire and we were playing our game,” Crespo said. “Playing like we normally do.”
In their previous meeting – a 25-8, 25-7 Mantas victory – Port Charlotte competed without three key players. Two of the three were back on Thursday.
“It was a very different team, very different,” Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said. “They got their setter back and some new girls we didn’t see last time out. I told the girls I don’t care what we did last time we played them, they’re four-time repeat district champions, so they’re going to have a lot of experience.”
Lemon Bay will await word on its first-round regional foe while Port Charlotte (8-15) will wait to see if it can nab one of the region’s four at-large berths. Entering Thursday’s matches, the FHSAA rankings had the Pirates well inside the region’s top eight.
With a half-dozen legitimate options to deliver kills up front, some good defensive specialists and a distributor like Kendall Steinert, Auer said Thursday was a textbook example of why the Mantas can make a deep playoff run.
“We hit at (Port Charlotte), we kept them out of position so much that they were flying all over the place and that’s what we do,” Auer said. “We have six girls who can hit the ball. A lot of teams we play have one or two and if you can stop them, we’re good to go.
"The girls, they deserve this.”
