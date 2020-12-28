Local teams forged a split Monday during the first day of the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout at Lemon Bay High School.
Port Charlotte’s girls got the shots they wanted, but they wouldn’t fall in a 50-39 loss against Naples. Lemon Bay got they turnovers they needed and coverted them into buckets in a 53-29 dismantling of Ida Baker.
The four-team girls event is all that remains after the original 14-team boys slate was axed due to a flurry COVID-19 team cancellations.
Port Charlotte (6-5) led Naples 15-12 in the early going, but a catastrophic second quarter swung the game’s momentum to Naples. The Pirates missed all their shots during the period and converted just one of two free throws to fall behind 22-16 at the break.
Naples (6-7) pulled away for good with an 11-3 stretch late in the third quarter.
“We got the shots we needed, but they just weren’t dropping,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progle said. “We executed mostly what we needed to, but we had some issues with soft play and miscommunications and that hurts.”
Port Charlotte was missing four players due to injuries and another two who were on vacation. Progl said he promoted three players from junior varsity because only six varsity players were available.
Aryianna Lockey-Progl led the Pirates with 14 points. Port Charlotte will play Ida Baker in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. game.
Lemon Bay had practiced one in 10 days before Monday’s night cap, but after spotting Ida Baker (5-7) the game’s first four points, the Manta Rays scored the next 16. Lemon Bay (7-4) led 23-10 at the break after forcing 19 turnovers.
A 14-0 sprint early in the third quarter pushed the Mantas’ lead to 37-12 and early in the fourth quarter, Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones emptied the bench to close out the game.
“When we came back from the break we talked about not having that energy you need,” Jones said. “The third quarter was a big point for us, to see that energy crank up a couple of notches. We’ve had that a couple of times this season. We’re young, so they don’t really understand yet that you have to play at that level at all times to be competitive, but I’m proud of them.”
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Lemon Bay. Freshman Taylor Orris led the Mantas with 14 points and six rebounds. Senior Taylor Moorman added 10 points. Five Mantas grabbed at least four rebounds, including sophomore Zoe Hegwood, who nabbed five rebounds in two minutes during the fourth quarter.
Lemon Bay will meet Naples in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game.
