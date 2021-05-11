CAPE CORAL – As the Mariner assistant coach drove a tractor pulling a grade screen around the third base line, he tipped his cap to the sullen Lemon Bay baseball team gathered in shallow left field, talking about what might have been.
For the second time in two weeks, Lemon Bay fell just short on the Tritons’ home field. The Mantas' first defeat stoked their fire. The second extinguished the flame.
The Mantas couldn’t solve the riddle of lefty Michael Scalise, who tossed six no-hit innings before the Tritons broke open a tie game with four runs in their half of the sixth, then held on for a 6-3 victory in the Class 4A region semifinals.
Mariner (17-12) advances to play at Dunedin next week in one of four region finals. Lemon Bay (19-9) will spend some time working through the “what-ifs” before celebrating the fact it got as far as all but one team in school history.
“That last inning walk when it was tied 2-2 definitely hurt; it was a close pitch that could have gone either way,” Lemon Bay assistant coach Mel Brnovich said, referring to the walk Barrett Curry issued Mariner’s No. 9 hitter to lead off the sixth inning. Mariner got its leadoff hitter on base to start four of its six turns at-bat. Three reached via walks – two by starter Abel Albarran and the last by Curry.
What followed was a small-ball clinic. Jeff Mackey dropped a perfect bunt down the first base line and beat it out for a single. Anthony Pimentel then followed with another would-be sacrifice bunt down the third base line that he turned into an infield hit.
With the bases loaded and no outs in a 2-2 game, Lemon Bay drew its infield in to get the force at home. Mariner’s Matt Morales and Dominick Cotoldi followed with seeing-eye singles, each driving in two runs.
Lemon Bay loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh against Mariner reliever Billy Wilson, but the righty struck out the next two batters. Charlie Dillmore broke out of a slump to deliver an RBI single, but Wilson got out of the jam and the Tritons tossed their gloves in the air to celebrate their win.
“Bottom line is they executed bunts to perfection and they just executed more than we did today,” Brnovich said. “They did the little things better. Not to take anything away from our guys – it’s not easy playing on the road. We’ve been on the road for weeks. It was a good game. It could have gone either way. I wish Mariner luck.”
Lemon Bay was playing without head coach Zach Gonzales and senior center fielder Sebastian Daubner, who had been suspended after being ejected in the first meeting between the two teams, which resulted in a 6-5 loss that cost the Mantas the district title.
The Mantas went on the road to Sebring last week to begin regionals and pulled out a dramatic 5-4 win in 10 innings when Albarran delivered a go-ahead home run. Tuesday, he started the seventh inning rally with Lemon Bay’s first hit of the game, a leadoff double to the wall in left-center field.
Despite their inability to square up Scalise, Lemon Bay managed to rally from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game during a two-run fifth inning. Colin Gamber and Mason Boltinghouse drew walks to open the inning. Gamber went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Javi Albarran’s sacrifice fly. Boltinghouse stole second, got to third on another wild pitch then scored when the Mariner catcher threw wildly to third.
Abel Albarran worked into and out of jams. He stranded seven Mariner baserunners in his four innings, giving up runs on a first-inning single and a third inning sacrifice fly.
Other than a sloppy fifth inning, Scalise faced the minimum and struck out nine.
Five seniors played their last game for Lemon Bay. Senior Javi Albarran, though he played just this season at Lemon Bay after transferring from Charlotte, brought tears to his teammates' eyes when he addressed them post-game.
“It was my first year at Lemon Bay, but it was a really good season and I’m proud of each and every one of those boys out there,” he said. “We’re a family. We’re tight-knit. We came up short tonight but we played our hearts out. I couldn’t be happier with this season. I wish we could have gone further, but we played our hearts out in each and every game and that’s all I can ask for.”
Freshman Joel Vazquez, who set a school record with 36 stolen bases, said the future is bright in Englewood.
“The season was too quick, I can tell you that,” he said. “We’re going to miss the seniors. We were brothers. We had each other’s backs and we were there for each other. It has been fun. Even though we lost, we were still having fun. We’ll be back.”
