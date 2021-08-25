Face masks will once again be required at athletic events beginning next Monday for Sarasota County Schools.
In an emergency meeting last week, the Sarasota County School Board voted to require face masks for anyone on its campuses and that ruling extends to after-school athletics as well.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s a classroom, a middle-school sporting event or a high school musical. We have no choice. We’d be breaking school board policy if we didn’t mandate the masks,” Sarasota County Schools athletic director James Slaton said.
“If you don’t want to wear a mask, you don’t have to come.”
Though mask-wearing is once again required at Sarasota County Schools, capacity limits will not be enforced as they were last year.
Slaton said he doesn’t expect any athletic events to reach 100 percent capacity, and there is typically enough room to stay more than 6 feet away from others.
Allowing schools to remove limitations from ticket sales should provide relief to athletic directors looking for more funds.
“That was very encouraging,” Venice AD Pete Dombroski said of Sarasota County relaxing its capacity restrictions this year. “All of our money comes from fundraising and ticket sales. Buying uniforms, paying officials, paying gate workers, paying security officers to work the games. It all comes from the tickets.
“Last year that hurt us a lot. The gate sales were the worst I’ve ever seen.”
The mask-wearing mandate isn’t meant to be permanent.
Sarasota County Schools added an amendment to its mandate that allows for suspension of required mask-wearing if the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county drops below 8% for three consecutive days. The mandate would go back into effect, though, if the positivity rate spiked to 10% or higher for three straight days.
The Health Department’s Weekly Situation Report released late Friday showed a 18.6% positivity rate for Aug. 13-19.
While Sarasota County made the change, the policy for Charlotte County schools remains the same. Mask-wearing is optional and social distancing is encouraged, but not enforced.
“We looked at what was best for our students,” said Michael Riley, school and community liaison for Charlotte County Public Schools. “We felt that masks being optional gave the parents and children a chance to do that, or not.
“We feel they have a good choice this way.”
Like Charlotte County, DeSoto County has not instituted any change in their policies regarding masks on school property.
