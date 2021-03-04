LAKELAND — It was a universal scene of heartbreak — the star player sitting at the end of the bench, head burrowed into the jersey he would never wear again.
It was Tre Carroll, author of so many Charlotte High storybook moments. The second-leading scorer in school history, the second-leading rebounder, the all-time blocks leader, the Class 6A Player of the Year, the one Tarpon most responsible for Charlotte High’s first-ever state Final Four appearance.
Charlotte lost to Mater Academy 59-53 on Thursday night at the RP Funding Center. Just like that, the season was over, as were the storied careers of Charlotte’s senior class.
“They were just wearing us down but we continued to fight,” Carroll said. “Fought to the end. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but it’s a part of life. This one hurts. Especially being a senior and not being able to play for them again and Coach (Tom) Massolio again. It’s hard to take in.”
At the end of Wednesday’s practice, Massolio gathered the team at midcourt and told them how important it was to leave everything on the floor against Mater, win or lose. Anything less and there would be a hole that would never heal.
Charlotte fell behind 26-10 at one point against the Lions and just as they had done when they fell behind 26-11 in the district championship game against Fort Myers, the Tarpons methodically worked themselves back into the contest.
When Jordan Santiago cleaned up a Carroll miss with 5:27 to play, Charlotte had closed the game to 47-43.
“We’ve been down a lot this year and been able to come back and make plays and make stops,” Massolio said. “I just thought if we took care of the ball — which we did in the second quarter — we could get it back under 10. There’s no 18-point play, so you have to fight possession by possession and we were one possession away, we were right back in it.”
Unlike the Fort Myers game when Charlotte eventually forced overtime, Mater Academy would not permit the Tarpons to complete their comeback. Ryan Sanchez, as he had done the entire game, came up with several key baskets and converted his free throw attempts to keep Charlotte at bay.
Sanchez led all scorers with 27 points for Mater (21-2).
“Every time we got to six or seven it seemed like we turned it over and they got it back to nine or 10,” Massolio said. “Every single time, there.”
Turnovers were the singular issue early and sporadically in later, clutch situations. Charlotte turned the ball over 19 times while forcing just two Mater turnovers. The Lions outscored Charlotte 16-2 off turnovers, erasing the 21-7 advantage Charlotte got from its bench and limiting the impact of its 32-24 advantage in the paint.
“We were kind of just forcing things, to be honest,” senior Nnamdi Edeoga said. “Mater is a very good team but I think if we executed down the stretch, it would have made a huge difference. But we didn’t and that’s the result.”
As a result, the careers of Carroll, Santiago, Edeoga, Matt Bagairdi and the Gent brothers, Alex and Isaiah, slip into the history books, albeit with the fattest of chapters.
“They’re all going to take it hard. I guarantee you,” Massolio said. “It’s a tough thing taking that jersey off for the last time. You can’t explain it to people.
“It’s a tough thing taking that thing off for the last time but this is something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” Massolio added.
Carroll led the Tarpons (21-10) with 16 points and 13 rebounds. He will be passing the torch to junior John Gamble, whose 12 points off the bench were a harbinger of Charlotte’s bright future.
When Charlotte ultimately lost that district championship game to Fort Myers in triple-overtime, Carroll took Gamble aside.
“I don’t tell the younger guys anything but work hard and be better than everyone else, but I told John do what I couldn’t do these four years,” Carroll said. “I couldn’t bring us a district championship these past two years, I couldn’t bring us a state title these four years, so I told him after the district loss this is your team now, kind of passed the torch to him.
“This is your team, do something I couldn’t do,” Carroll added. “There’s a lot of talent in all those guys. I’m excited for what they’re going to do next year … but it still hurts, you know?”
