PUNTA GORDA — After opening up a big first-half lead, Charlotte survived a penalty-filled second half and held off Ida Baker, 34-18, on Homecoming Night at Tarpon Stadium Friday.
Troi McClary ran for 143 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tarpons as their rushing attack piled up 337 yards while bottling up the Bulldogs’ star runner, Kaleb Staple, for most of the game.
Charlotte scored on its first two possessions on an 11-yard run by Connor Trim and a 15-yard burst by McClary to take a 14-0 first quarter lead.
Although the Tarpons fumbled inside the Bulldogs 10-yard line on their next possession, Baker returned the favor by fumbling the ball right back and Nate Box recovered near midfield.
McClary capped off the drive with a 3-yard scoring run to increase the Charlotte lead to 21-0.
The Bulldogs got a 34-yard field goal by Jayden Danis right before halftime, and Staple returned the second half kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and suddenly the lead was down to 21-10.
The Tarpons responded with two quick long TD runs, a 54-yard scamper by Keon Jones and a 55-yard jaunt by McClary to increase the margin to a seemingly comfortable 34-10 with 5:38 to go in the third quarter.
Baker came back with a long drive culminating in a 1-yard run by Staple and a two-point conversion run by Zach Malpica to cut the deficit to 34-18 with 1:04 to go in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs marched inside the Tarpons red zone midway through the fourth quarter, but lost a fumble at the 11-yard line to end their last threat.
Key Plays: The Tarpons took the opening kickoff at the 25-yard line and soon faced fourth down and 4 from their own 43. Charlotte elected to go for the first down and although McClary was stopped 1 yard short, a face mask penalty gave the Tarpons the first down. A 16-yard run by Keon Jones and a pass interference penalty put the ball on the Bulldogs 11, and Trim ran it in from there to give the Tarpons a 7-0 lead less than five minutes in.
Key Stats: McClary had 143 yards on 15 attempts while Jones added 92 on 6 carries. Trim had 53 yards on 13 carries. Jones completed 5 of 8 passes for Charlotte with an interception for 61 yards. Staple led the Bulldogs with 121 yards on 18 carries.
What It Means: Charlotte improves to 5-3 on the season and keeps its hopes for an at-large playoff bid alive. The Tarpons will conclude the regular season by hosting Riverview next Thursday night. Baker falls to 3-6.
Quote: “In my mind, Homecoming is a distraction. But you know what, you want to get the win. We didn’t look very pretty, but we got it.” Charlotte coach Wade Taylor.
