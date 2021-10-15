CAPE CORAL — Kris McNealy scored two touchdowns and the Charlotte High School football team overcame an error-filled first half and pulled away for a 35-7 victory Friday in a District 6A-13 battle.
Charlotte ran the ball down Cape Coral’s throats after throwing three first half interceptions. Troi McClary led all rushers with 118 yards, while McNealy had 87 yards and Connor Trim had 85 yards as the Tarpons helped make Cape Coral’s homecoming a less festive affair.
Charlotte scored first on its first possession, going 56 yards on seven plays with McNealy going the final 13 yards to give the Tarpons a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
However, the Tarpons were error prone in the first half, and a Darryl Owens’ interception of a Keon Jones’ pass deep in Tarpon territory gave the Seahawks (2-5) life, as they drove for the tying touchdown on Damien Miranda’s 24-yard scoring run.
It took Charlotte two plays to retake the lead. After McClary’s 41-yard run, Trim went the rest of the way from the Cape 24 to give Charlotte a 14-7 lead, where it stayed despite two more Charlotte turnovers, including a last-second interception that put the ball inside Charlotte’s 5. The Tarpons held.
That was huge because Charlotte (4-2) blew the game open in the third quarter as they eschewed the pass. McClary ended a short drive with a TD run two minutes into the second half. Nelson Daniels added a 10-yard scoring play a few minutes later, and McNealy scored again late in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout as the Tarpons coasted from there.
Cape Coral also got interceptions from Miranda and Makhai Conway, but still lost its third straight.
Key plays: The Charlotte defense held from inside its 5 following a last-second interception by the Seahawks. That took the wind out of Cape Coral’s sails, which had their hearts set on a 14-14 tie at the half.
Key stats: When you can run for more than 300 yards on the ground, you’ve had a great night on the ground. When you throw three interceptions, your passing game needs some work. That was Charlotte. Miranda had 43 yards rushing and an interception for Cape Coral.
What it means: Charlotte still needs some help to win the district, but a road win with home district games against Fort Myers and Ida Baker upcoming, don’t count out the Tarpons. Cape Coral is now playing for next season, but they are building something.
Quote: “We kept shooting ourselves in the foot and felt sorry for ourselves in the first half. We need to channel our emotions in the right direction and in the second half, we did that.” — Charlotte coach Wade Taylor.
