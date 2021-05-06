VENICE — From the moment Becka Mellor woke up on Thursday morning, the Venice High softball player felt the nerves of that night’s do-or-die regional playoff game.
Though some pregame rituals with her teammates — like dancing, playing hacky sack and cheering each other on — calmed the senior down, the pressure was back on when she dug into the batter’s box with her team trailing Bloomingdale, 5-3, in the bottom of the second inning with the bases loaded and two out.
Soon after, Mellor laced a two-run single to center field — kickstarting a four-run rally that gave the Indians the lead for good en route to an 8-5 regional quarterfinal win at Venice High School.
“Oh man, I was stressed out all day,” Mellor said. “I woke up and I felt like I was gonna puke. I just try to breathe. My teammates are awesome at helping me calm down, though. We help each other get mentally ready.
“I knew (in the second inning) that was the pivotal at-bat in the game. I just did what we practiced, and it worked out.”
Venice starting pitcher Karsyn Rutherford allowed the Bulls to score three runs in the top of the first — on a walk, a single, an RBI double and a two-run bloop single — and then another two runs in the second — on a two-run home run by Maddie Droz that bounced off the top of the fence.
Despite the early deficit, however, Venice didn’t panic.
The Indians staged a couple of rallies of their own as Tatum McGrath was hit by a pitch, Mellor singled and Kayleigh Roper launched a three-run home run that floated over the right-centerfield wall — tying the game at 3-3.
“Did we want to give up five? No,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “We expected them to score three or four runs. They have some good hitters.
“If you’re gonna win these games, leaders lead. Our captains were willing to step up and put the pressure on their shoulders. Roper and Becka will take that any time.”
Once Venice (23-4) took its first lead of the game in the second inning, the Bulls didn’t put up much of a fight.
Venice right-handed pitcher Micaela Hartman relieved Rutherford for the final five innings — allowing just a single each inning as she kept Bloomingdale off the board.
Hartman helped her own cause in the fourth as she drilled an RBI double to the centerfield wall, knocking in Roper to stretch the lead to three runs.
Venice will next host Sarasota — a team it’s beaten, 6-5, and again, 2-1 — in the regional semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
And even though some Indians, like Mellor, might be nervous or anxious for their next playoff game, Constantino isn’t worried.
“We are so deep on talent,” he said. “If my girls want it bad enough, no one is going to be able to come here and take it away from us. That I promise you. That’s how much confidence I have in these kids.
“I was not worked up at all, not stressed out at all coming into this game. I couldn’t wait to watch my kids do what they do tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.