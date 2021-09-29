Mike Schyck's battle for justice an uphill climb

Reader’s note: This is the second part of a series. It contains explicit language and recounts situations involving sexual abuse that may be traumatic.
Many of the things Michael Schyck does are because he wants others to do the things he has done.
Do the tough thing. Do what you say you’re going to do. Never rest on what you have done. Pursue that which is left to do.
That is how Schyck kept himself going on the Appalachian Trail this past summer. He wanted to raise money for the Lemon Bay wrestling club. He also wanted to set an example for his wrestlers including his son, Lance, of what goes into doing the hard thing and the reward of promises kept.
In a way, Schyck was doing the same thing by fighting Ohio State University over its continued treatment of the 400 survivors of Dr. Richard Strauss’s two decades of sexual abuse.
Out on the trail at night, often in a primitive shelter, those two challenges often collided in Schyck’s mind, transporting him back to the person he had been when the Strauss scandal broke.
When Strauss’s abuse was brought to light four years ago by whistleblower Mike DiSabato, a former OSU wrestler, Schyck was one of the first to rally to his side. Throughout the twists and turns of the ensuing legal fight, the pressure took its toll and Schyck said he began to fail at being the best version of himself as Lemon Bay High’s wrestling coach.
“I have a good time with my guys now — it’s not like we weren’t having good times back then — but I was a different guy at that time,” Schyck said. “I had so much on my shoulders and I didn’t know I was so angry.”
One day Ryan LaVallee, Lemon Bay’s athletic director, asked Schyck about it.
In the quiet moments in the middle of nowhere this summer, that conversation would creep in with all the baggage it carried.
“He made a comment to me one day, ‘You seem mad all the time,’” Schyck said. “I remember him saying that. I feel bad and I wish I could go back.”
The Taranto brothers — Bryce and Blaine — were in the Lemon Bay pipeline at that time. Schyck remains convinced to this day that his overall demeanor and the way he interacted with the brothers and their parents led them to Venice.
“They’re Lance’s best friends,” Schyck said. “I’ve made amends – at least, I think I did – I wrote Ray and Holly (Taranto) a nice letter and took accountability for a lot of the things that were said and done, but …
“But I wish if that thing wasn’t there – if that Ohio State thing wasn’t there, that wouldn’t have happened and I’m really disappointed that it did,” Schyck added.
The memory conjures a torrent of words.
“Going through that thru-hike like I did, you have so much time, so much solitude. … I’m out in the woods, in the wilderness and I don’t see people for hours on end. I could be going the entire day and I don’t see anybody. I don’t see a town, I don’t even see anything that looks remotely close to civilization and what that does for you is it puts you in a mindset.
“I have no distractions at all. No hubbub of having to make dinner for Lance, get him to school, get him up in the morning, all this stuff that you would normally do that would just distract, I didn’t have that.
“I knew I was angry at something. I could work on it. Out there in the woods, I started to do the things that I wanted to do.”
So over the course of his four-month hike, Schyck traversed the peaks and valleys of his four-year battle with a school he loved. Still loves. For days on end, he scrambled over boulders and stepped over roots, recounting friendships lost when betrayal took those who once meant everything down a different path.
Nights were reserved for mistakes made and ruminations on how to make amends. No one figure loomed larger in Schyck’s mind that Russ Hellickson, his head coach at Ohio State, a man he considered a second father.
Schyck spent several nights in his sleeping bag, crafting a letter to Hellickson. He begged his mentor to do the right thing and come to the defense of his former wrestlers. The multiple lawsuits filed against Ohio State seeking compensation and accountability were reaching an end game and the deadline on an underwhelming settlement was approaching.
“I sent the letter to my dad, sent it to a bunch of people, a couple of attorneys and got their opinion and then I sent it to him,” Schyck said. “Within an hour, I got a message back and it was like I got somebody that was angry.
“We went back and forth four or five times and finally I said, ‘Russ, look, I’m sorry, I thought that you had some sort of conscience or love for your athletes that you would see things in a way,’
“All I asked him to do was meet with us. Meet with us and hear what we have to say, so he could understand, because maybe there was too much noise out there and he was hearing stuff. We wanted him to have his say. We wanted to hear his reality and then maybe we could come to some understanding of what he’s dealing with and what we’re dealing with.
“I put it out there. I said, ‘Obviously, you have your opinions and this is falling on deaf ears, so I guess we’re going to have to do what we’ve been doing and that’s fight on our own and go in a different direction.”
A moment passed, then came a reply:
WHAT DO YOU WANT ME TO DO?!
Schyck responded in kind:
I WANT YOU TO STAND UP AND BE THE LEADER THAT YOU’VE ALWAYS BEEN TO US!
A moment passed.
Alright. Set it up. I’ll be there.
Schyck reached out to his former teammates-turned-plaintiffs and told them the good news. He raced through the remainder of the Appalachian Trail, posting videos that featured inspirational words, pictures and music and within a week of summitting Mt. Katahdin, he was on a plane to Columbus, Ohio for what he hoped would be the turning point in a long struggle.
THE COLUMBUS CHRONICLES
In all, 27 former wrestlers were in the room that day in July. Sitting across from them was someone who had become an enigma.
When the scandal first came to light, Hellickson had been quick to come to DiSabato’s aid. To tell the story, DiSabato made a documentary called “The Scarlet X.” Hellickson recounted some of what he had witnessed in the haunted house known as Larkins Hall, where the wrestlers trained.
Hellickson would later put out a statement retracting everything he said in the documentary. The double-cross, combined with a mediation process Ohio State withdrew from after one meeting, caused enough damage to the lawsuits that even after university’s own Perkins Coie report revealed damning misdeeds, the school responded with a low-ball settlement.
“Ohio State throws this settlement program out there without even working with the other parties,” Schyck said. “It’s like they were bullying us to take it. This is the final offer, if you don’t take it, then it’s going to be gone and you’re going to get nothing. They even put an expiration date on it.”
By July, less than half of the survivors had taken settlement, for its terms were extreme. Survivors had to clear Ohio State of any wrongdoing. Once signed, there was no out-clause and there was no guarantee of how much money one would get. Lastly, if one was dissatisfied with the amount, the only person to appeal to was someone appointed by Ohio State. On average, a survivor was awarded $252,000, roughly 25 percent of the average settlements in the higher-profile sexual abuse cases against two other universities, USC and Michigan State.
The settlement’s expiration date was the first week of September, making the July meeting all that more important.
“It started out a bit awkward because of the way everybody was feeling,” Schyck said. “But everybody in the room told their story, why they were there, what they wanted to do and there were lots and lots of tears.
“If you watched the way Russ was earlier on – I wouldn’t say obstinate, that’s too harsh a word – but he was giving pushback. Almost like he was combative and wanted to defend himself.”
The accounts of Strauss’s abuse were the stuff of nightmares.
In Larkins Hall, a spiral staircase led down to the wrestling locker room from the training room. At the bottom of the stairs, opposite the locker room, was Strauss’s office. When the wrestlers came down the stairs, Strauss would enter the locker room, go to a locker he kept to the left of Schyck, and start undressing. Then he would head to the showers with the rest of the team.
“What doctor has a locker in a team’s locker room?” Schyck said. “What doctor would shower with a team? I wanted to ask Russ, whose choice was it for Dr. Strauss to have a locker in the locker room? Do you shower with your doctor, Russ?”
The shower room was an open design, with five showers on each wall.
“If I’m in the showers, I don’t want people looking at me, so I take my shower facing the wall,” Schyck said. “If you looked, Dr. Strauss would be soaping up, lathering, facing away from the wall and looking at the guys on the other side.
“He’s about 5-foot-7, skinny, and if you grab him and shake his hand, you feel like you’re going to break his hand. He’s the most effeminate guy you’ll ever see, but he’s standing there, lathering up, watching the guys with a hard-on.”
The showers were also accessible to the men’s gymnastics locker room. When Strauss finished and dressed, he returned to his office. When the gymnasts walked past, Strauss would go to a locker he kept in the gymnasts’ locker room and take another shower.
In this manner, Strauss showered three times a day.
Ever since his first encounter with Strauss during his freshman physical when the doctor attempted to force an erection, Schyck had continued to be assaulted in that manner by Strauss. Once, after wrestling with future Michigan coach Sean Bormet, Schyck received nine stitches on the side of his head. When it was time to have the stitches removed, Strauss told Schyck to come to his office in French Field House.
When Schyck arrived, the Field House was empty, save for Strauss in his office underneath the bleachers.
“There was no one else in the training room, just the two of us. I’m there to get stitches out of my face, but I had to take my pants down, again, and he gave me the whole nine yards,” Schyck said. “Now, do I remember each visit specifically, probably not, but do I know what he was doing was above and beyond? Absolutely.
“He would take the liberty of trying to do more sometimes. He always had his hand on your backside and he’s trying to do something with his fingers in the backside.”
Strauss had asked Schyck if he wanted a muscle relaxer. A strange offer. He declined.
Several of the wrestlers who talked that day did tell of the time they accepted a muscle relaxer from the doctor. One told of the time the doctor gave him a relaxer and told him he would need a second one once he got to his apartment. Strauss offered to give the wrestler a ride home. The wrestler’s roommates didn’t think anything of a doctor helping one of his charges into his bedroom and shutting the door.
The wrestler didn’t remember when he was given the second muscle relaxer, but when he woke up, Strauss was in the bed with him, raping him from behind.
“So many were raped,” Schyck said. “He drugged them and then they woke up. Naked, their pants were down. To know that after the fact that could have happened to me at French Field House, that’s scary.”
As each wrestler spoke, Hellickson’s demeanor evolved.
“Russ came to the conclusion that there were a lot of people that he trusted who were former athletes and coaches who lied to him,” Schyck said. “I said Russ, we’re all here and telling you the truth of what we dealt with. Yeah, there’s a lot of lying out there. That’s why we wanted to come here and tell you.
“When we got out of that meeting, Russ gave us all a hug and said he was going to make a statement on our behalf.”
Before the end of the week, Hellickson had drafted a statement.
“Conscience is a powerful thing, has always been for me,” Schyck remembered Hellickson telling him. “It’s not too often you get a second chance at doing the right thing.”
Then … nothing.
“Over the course of the next week, when everybody talked to him, he got farther and farther away from doing it,” Schyck said. “And then it got to the point he was convincing himself it was the wrong thing to do. Then he was talking to federal judges and talking to his wife’s brother who is an attorney and then basically, he’s not going to do it at all. He told 27 guys he was going to do that and backed off and he got obstinate and combative and now it’s worse than when we went to that meeting because I have no respect for somebody who goes back on his word like that.”
In the end, Hellickson decided that defending his wrestlers wasn’t worth drawing the wrath of one of his former assistant coaches.
JIMMY’S ROLE
When news of the scandal first hit the airwaves, Schyck’s parents, Doug and Sue, were at Hellickson’s house. They were all watching the television when Hellickson’s former assistant was confronted with the report, which had said he had turned a blind eye to what was going on in Larkins Hall.
“All the stuff that was said yesterday, that just was not accurate,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. “It’s just not true.”
The Ohio congressman slammed DiSabato.
“Mike wrestled for us, he was a friend, but something’s changed,” Jordan said. “The things he said are just not true. We knew of no abuse, never heard of abuse, if we had, we would have reported it. .. but the things he said about me were just not true.”
When asked specifically about Strauss, Jordan said, “I did know Dr. Strauss, he was there when we got to Ohio State, and continued to work at Ohio State once I left, so yeah, I knew the doctor, but there’s no truth to the fact I knew of any of the abuse. I talked to other coaches and they didn’t know of any abuse. That’s just not accurate to say those things.”
In the weeks that followed, Jordan went on the offensive, attacking the character of DiSabato, who had an arrest record, and the character of other plaintiffs. He went on cable news armed with the support of coaches and former wrestlers who backed his version of events.
What wasn’t common knowledge was the fact DiSabato had reached out to Jordan before everything went public.
“What’s the best way that you could get this out there nationally?” Schyck said. “If (Jordan) was a part of it, that would have been great and his name would have been attached to it.
“Mike (DiSabato) reached out to him a number of times via email, texts and stuff to tell him what he’s going to do and wanted Jimmy to be a part of this.”
Jordan’s interview on Sean Hannity’s TV show soon after was the last straw for those who held out any hope he would come to their aid against Ohio State.
Said Schyck:
“Let’s just say we give him the benefit of the doubt that he didn’t know Strauss was doing the abuse. He didn’t know he was doing the abuse at the level he was. Everybody that wrestled at Ohio State, everybody that practiced on a daily basis, everybody that was in the locker rooms on a daily basis knew what Dr. Strauss was like. He walked around in the showers gawking at everybody. He would take two, sometimes three showers a day.
“That facility that we were in was such a deviant environment that there were people sitting in the stalls that looked out at the showers and they were masturbating.
“Russ Hellickson pulled one out of the stall because he was masturbating and held him down until the police came,” Schcyk continued, referring to an incident Hellickson himself spoke of in “The Scarlet X.”
“Our academic advisor, a great guy, would come up to our wrestling room to use our bikes instead of the ones for the student body. He worked out there three times a week, but he did it before practice and then he’d come downstairs, shower and go back to work. You know how many times he caught somebody in our locker room? Why would he know and an assistant coach not?
“Jimmy was on (Fox News) and he denied that the facility was a deviant facility. He just said it was a typical facility and he didn’t even acknowledge the fact that Strauss was grooming guys by taking showers all the time.”
Jordan’s final volley, accusing the wrestlers of coming forward in order to scuttle his bid for House Speaker should the Republicans win the upcoming election, shredded the last positive memories Schyck had for a coach that had done so much for him during his wrestling days.
“I hadn’t talked to a lot of guys on my team since I graduated and some of the guys in the case graduated before me, so all of the sudden, 400-some-odd guys, we all decided to conspire just out of the blue to take you down so you don’t become Speaker of the House?
“How irresponsible would that be? It’s baffling to me and it bothers me that he thinks we’re all a bunch of idiots.”
PROBLEM SOLVING
One day last month, DiSabato was cleaning out his garage and came across some of his daughter’s Ohio State mementos. One of them was a flag all incoming freshmen were given during orientation. The name of flag’s maker was a company owned by the wife of U.S. District Judge Michael Watson.
Over the next few days, Watson’s ties to Ohio State grew more complicated. Pictures of him participating in a fundraising cruise for Ohio State’s cancer research program surfaced, showing him hobnobbing with prominent former Buckeyes athletes.
Watson was the judge presiding over whether the remaining lawsuits could move forward. When the apparent conflict of interest was made public and a possible motion for recusal was being presented, Watson floated the possibility of finally allowing depositions in the case, something that had not happened in the three years since the first lawsuits were filed.
Watson’s rumored offering divided the plaintiffs.
“Why would I want to talk poorly about a judge who has my fate in his hands?” said plaintiff and survivor, Steven Snyder-Hill.
Then, suddenly, Watson dismissed the lawsuits on the basis that the statute of limitations had passed. It was a seemingly random opinion, since it was something he could have ruled immediately in 2018.
The survivors are planning to appeal. All they want is accountability.
“Ohio State, their best play was to fracture everybody and slow-play this and get everybody exhausted,” Schyck said.
To a point, it seems to have worked. The public fatigue regarding college sexual abuse cases is palpable. After dominating the news for days at a time, the latest turns in the FBI investigation of Dr. Larry Nassar’s actions at Michigan State barely rippled in the news cycle.
The fear that justice might never get served is an open wound for Schyck. His sorrow is compounded by the seeming lack of empathy from judges and, in part, the media and general public, due to gender.
“I respect the women of Michigan State and USC, so, so, much, so this is no disrespect to them,” Schyck began. “But if you’re a female, the public perception is we feel so bad for them. You listen to the stories, you just feel bad. You listen to ‘Athlete A’, you read the book, ‘Twisted,’ you read all this stuff, you watch the HBO specials and you just feel bad.
“But now you’re a male and you get put into this and no one even wants to give their opinion. The settlement was for a sixth or seventh of what USC and Michigan State people got, so it’s basically saying if you’re female, you deserve this. If you’re a male and you were abused in the same fashion, suck it up, rub some dirt on it.”
Along those same lines, Schyck is weary of those who doubt the survivors because they didn’t speak out until 20 years after Strauss’s dismissal.
“There are over 400 people that had this happen to them and the way everybody dealt with it back then was the same exact way I did,” Schyck said. “It wasn’t like I handled it different than 390-plus other people. It was commonplace. I wasn’t out of the norm. It was handled by everybody the way it was because of the culture. The way it started with the catcalls from the upperclassmen. You’re not going to say it. You’re not going to do it. You didn’t want to be that guy.
“So the people who are saying you could have beaten him up? You’re saying it from an armchair. You’re saying this as a rational 40-, 50-, 60-year-old. You’re not saying it as an 18-year-old who’s going through it. Nowadays, looking back, I’m mad at myself, but we live now in a society where everybody has a voice. We have social media where everybody can talk. They have it on Twitter, or Instagram or Facebook, everybody has a voice out there but if you get them in front of you, they don’t have a voice.
“For someone to say they have all the courage in the world and that they would go do this or that, I would bet you they wouldn’t. Back in the day when you were in school, in the 70s and 80s, did you talk to every girl? Say yes and it’s B.S.
“We didn’t respond in a way that was uncommon. We all did the same thing.”
Sue Schyck once asked her son if he ever went to Jordan to tell them about Strauss.
“That would imply they didn’t know,” Schyck said. “Russ and Jimmy were a part of the same environment that we were all in. They see what we see every day. Why would I tell them something they already know? They already know it.
“And I’ll say this: Wrestlers are a different breed. Because we are a different breed, I’ve never looked at myself as a victim in anything. You’re trained that if something happens in a wrestling match that isn’t the way you want it to go, you problem-solve. You figure it out and move on. So the way we all problem-solved is we figured out a solution to deal with it and that’s how we dealt with it.”
Strauss committed suicide in 2005 in his small apartment on Venice Beach in California, nine years after Ohio State finally barred him from giving exams. A complaint had ended years of pass-the-buck oversight that was so egregious his immediate supervisor, Dr. Ted Grace, lost his medical license. Still, Strauss was able to retire in 1998 with a spotless record.
According to family members who saw his suicide note, Strauss took his life because he was no longer able to live the kind of “lifestyle” he preferred due to declining health.
He went to the grave believing his deeds would never come to light. He was 67.
