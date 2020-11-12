It was a textbook 2020 move to see a coronavirus-stunted recruiting cycle capped by a national signing day that was delayed 24 hours by a hurricane.
Such was the situation Thursday at Charlotte High, where Ashleigh Miller and Dylan Anthony made official the commitments they had made months ago.
“Of course it’s 2020 so we get a hurricane,” Miller said with a laugh. “Oh, well. At least we got to do it.”
Miller signed her letter to play volleyball at East Central University in Oklahoma while Anthony penned her name to a Stetson letter to play softball for the Hatters.
Miller’s father, Tony, played hooky from his duties as North Port High athletics director to watch his daughter sign. When East Central popped up on the radar, the entire family was eager to find out if the NCAA Division II school in Ada, Oklahoma, was a good fit.
“It’s only about 90 miles from where we went to college in Wichita Falls, Texas,” he said. “I know it’s a long way to go, but we’re excited to see her continue playing and obviously get a college degree. The coach is awesome. She fell in love with her as soon as she met her.”
Miller led the Tarpons to a district championship game appearance and a 14-13 record in 2020. She recorded a team-leading 201 kills and 122 blocks and dealt 29 service aces.
“It was really exciting to sign because I remember growing up and throughout high school seeing others (sign) and really wanted to do that,” Miller said. “Sitting down today and actually being able to do it was such a good feeling. It was like I was living a dream.”
Anthony’s dream of playing NCAA Division I softball came to fruition at the same time. The Hatters were unable to play in 2020 due to COVID-19, but will be looking to build on their seventh-place finish in the 2019 Atlantic Sun standings.
Her connection to Stetson dates back to seventh grade.
“Stetson was actually the first school who I had ever had contact with and who had ever come and watched me play,” Anthony said.
As the recruiting process intensified and the showcase appearances began piling up, Anthony found herself wanting to wrap up the entire process as soon as possible. She had been to camps at Stetson and the place just made sense.
“Stetson is my home and I’m happy about it,” Anthony said.
Anthony was batting .450 through eight games for Charlotte this past spring before COVID-19 shut down the season.
